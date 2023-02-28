Similar cultures help Bollywood win Chinese applause





Illustration: Hang Dachuan/Global Times More than 10 years after its release in India in 2012, English vinglish, starring the late Indian actress Sridevi, premiered in mainland China on Friday. Although its box office performance was less than ideal due to a low screen rate, strong reviews helped the film maintain the high bar set by other Indian films released in China, most largest film market in the world. According to Chinese ticketing platform Maoyan, the screen rate of English vinglish Sunday was only 0.7%, which seems a bit low. But in fact, on Friday and Saturday, three competitive Chinese films A Guilty Conscience, Like Father and Son and Mammoth and the English-language film The Son (2022) also premiered on the mainland. Additionally, the film was also set to contend with domestic blockbusters such as The Wandering Earth II and Full River Red, so the nearly 11-year-old Indian film was unlikely to make a big splash. Since the film hit theaters in India on October 5, 2012, this debut in China feels more like a tribute commemorating the fifth anniversary of Sridevi’s death. Another Indian film starring Sridevi, Mom, was also released in the mainland on May 10, 2019. Cited as the “first female superstar” of Indian cinema, Sridevi, real name Shree Amma Yanger Ayyappan, was one of most famous Indian personalities. actresses. In English vinglish, Sridevi plays a naive housewife who decides to take English lessons in the United States after being teased by her husband and daughter. She gains self-confidence after making friends in her new class. The film was shortlisted as India’s official entry for the Oscars in the Best Foreign Language Film category for 2013. Many Chinese netizens applauded the woman’s inspiring story and the protagonist’s magnificent acting. On Chinese media review platform Douban, the film has a high score of 8.2/10. “We are thrilled that Chinese audiences will marvel at this masterpiece featuring one of the most memorable performances by the late Bollywood superstar Sridevi,” said Kumar Ahuja, COO of Eros International. , adding that Indian films have gradually gained a foothold in the competition. Chinese film market. That’s absolutely correct. More importantly, cultural similarities in Indian films mean that they can more easily resonate with Chinese audiences, making Bollywood films an important channel for people-to-people exchanges between China and India. Common topics that have received attention in both countries cover education, family and personal growth. Since the release of blockbuster Bollywood comedy 3 Idiots in 2011, Indian films including PK in 2015, Secret Superstar and Dangal in 2017 have performed well. Dangal has grossed 1.30 billion yuan ($186.5 million), becoming the highest-grossing Indian film in China to date. This sparked heated discussions about family education on social media in China. Driven by the Dangal craze, a variety of Indian films have swept the market. Indian comedy-dramas including Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Pad Man all got good reviews. Bollywood films have also done well in the international market. Pathaan starring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had a breakthrough after its release in North America and the UK. He won the title of “007 in Bollywood”. Had Pathaan managed to make it to the Chinese market, it might have performed better than the current lukewarm Marvel films – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

