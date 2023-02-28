Robert Townsend on the story behind his classic satire.





You always knew who your character was when they sent you the sides, Robert Townsend said of the frustration he felt as a young black actor auditioning in Hollywood. The name was like, Eight Ball, Boot, Midnight, Licorice. This frustration fueled Townsends’ first film, the furious 1987 satire Hollywood mix, who ruthlessly ridiculed the industry’s treatment of black actors and black stories. Townsend plays aspiring actor Bobby Taylor, auditioning to be the hero of a trashy ghetto drama called Jivetime Jimmys Revenge. Townsend trained at Chicago’s Second City, and Hollywood mixwhich he co-wrote with Keenen Ivory Wayans, is basically a collection of sharp-edged comedy sketches, including a black parody, a hilarious lineup of actors trying to be an Eddie Murphy type, and the indelible Black theater school. Hollywood mix changed things for Townsend: he went on to a long career, directing everything from Raw Eddie Murphy For The five heartbeats and create and star in five seasons of the WB sitcom Parental hood. Named slate Hollywood mix to its Canon Black Film, and the film was added to the Criterion Collection this month. I spoke with Townsend about terrible auditions, making a movie without your neighbors finding out, and what Eddie Murphy thought of Townsends Eddie Murphy’s impression. This conversation has been edited and condensed. Dan Kois: Hollywood mix was born out of frustration, but it looks like it’s really fun. A bunch of friends who come up with fun ideas, having fun filming them on weekends. Is that how you remember it? Robert Townsend: It was a lot of fun, because we made a game out of it. I got out of acting, comedy drills, and improv, so when I started doing Hollywood mix, I took all this experience with me. I mean, you know, we have Keenen on set. We laugh. Damon Wayan. You have John Witherspoon. You have Paul Mooney. You have Dom Irrera, Lisa Mende. Just funny people. And you also had a background in comedy. Starting as an actor, you opt for the funny. When you think in terms of what would eventually become In living color and all that, it’s us who seek to understand: Can we do this? Can we play in this kind of sandbox and win? At Second City, Del Close and Jo Forsberg, my teachers there, it was all about imagination and creation. And so I think in Hollywood mixwe take you on this imaginary journey, although we don’t have a budget or anything. The 75 Greatest Films by Black Directors THE cocaine bear The scene that outraged the right has some weird science behind it The last of us Found the perfect setting for her beautiful coming-of-age episode A Great New Podcast Will Infuriate Listeners







Directed by Robert Townsend. Criterion Blu-Ray Collection.

Slate receives a commission when you purchase items using the links on this page. Thank you for your support.

I have to imagine that all those people who were the Hollywood mix the players with you instantly understood what you were kidding in this movie. They all had experiences in Hollywood like you.

Oh man, so much. We always laughed at names. You always knew who your character was when they sent you the sides. The name was like, Eight Ball, Boot, Midnight, Licorice. We’d be like, We know we Black, man, you ain’t come to Who’s thinking this shit?

There was a really bad audition that Keenen and I went to. It was like this director from England and he was doing this exploitation, pimp, hustler, whatever kind of film. And he was telling me how to be black, but he was condescending and was, it was just mean and it was vicious. [British accent:] You’re a bad mofo, you get out of the Cadillac and you slap her. Pip Pip, Pip Pip. Get your butt out. Can you make your nostrils swell? Let them blaze! But I wanted the job, so of course I do: [Flares nostrils desperately]

And I was like, Keenen, man, this is bullshit. We gotta make our own movies, man. Were going to die doing this shit.

A few years before you did that, you were in A story of soldiers, which was nominated for Best Picture. How did that experience make this movie different from what you had experienced before?

And then my agent was like, Robert, they do one film noir a year. You just did. Be thrilled. Robert Townsend

A story of soldiers changed my life. I just remember watching Norman Jewison live, and he did In the heat of the Night and all those great movies. We were all young actors, but we knew something was different with this movie because our opinions mattered. Norman would say, I don’t really know the black experience. Would you do that? How would you say that? And then when I finally saw the finished film, I said to myself, this is what I want to do. It’s cinema. That’s it. And then my agent was like, Robert, they do one film noir a year. You just did. Be happy. I was like, Really? That’s it? He was like, that’s all. Now go back to saying, Man, Boot, come here!

Did you have studio funding for Hollywood mix?

I didn’t even know how to present it to a studio. I was like, I saved some money, $60,000 in the bank, I’ll figure out how to make a movie. Everyone said, you don’t stand a chance in hell. I called Norman Jewison, I called Ron Schwary [A Soldiers Story producer], and Jerry Molen, who is now Steven Spielberg’s producer. And I said, I’m going to make a movie. I need the rest of the movie. Will you give it to me? And they gave me the short ends of story of soldiers.

I knew I couldn’t afford the permits, so we shot all our outdoor stuff early on Sunday morning. The world sleeps. People go to church or they party too much. The police did not come out. So I made the list of plans and said, OK, meet me at my house at 5 o’clock. Don’t park your cars in front of my house. Park three blocks from my house so my neighbors don’t know what’s going on.









Hollywood mix pokes fun at the black actors who are told again and again that what the movie really needs is an Eddie Murphy guy. Can you try to explain to today’s readers who don’t understand the hold Eddie Murphy had on the white Hollywood view of black actors in the 1980s? How tall was he then?

Like Rock combined with Kevin Hart combined with I don’t even know who. He was the Marvel Universe on its own, I’ll put it like that. So now you audition, and it was always Boot. But now Boots is an Eddie Murphy type. Eddie was talking about trash. He was smooth. He was cool. So they wanted that, rather than saying, We want you to bring your original self.

They didn’t understand that what made him great was that there was no one like him.

LAW.

Did Eddie ever tell you what he thought of your impression of Eddie Murphy?

After Hollywood mix came out, the Samuel Goldwyn Company took us on a tour of Europe. And so Keenen and I were in France, and Keenen checked his messages, and he passed it to me, and it was Eddie Murphy. And Eddie Murphy leaves, [Eddie Murphy voice:] Hey Rob, Keenen, everyone’s talking about it Hollywood mix, man, I want to see it. Where can I see it, brother? We were like, Uh-oh.

And so we have a screening for Eddie at a screening room in Burbank. It is a 40-seat theater. Eddie shows up with 15 people, his entourage, and they love the movie, laughing, laughing, laughing. And then it gets to the part, What we were looking for is an Eddie Murphy type. The room goes quiet, and then Keenen’s head falls.

[Read: The 75 Greatest Movies by Black Directors]

I’m like, Oh shit. Oh shit. Oh shit. And then I hear one of Eddie’s bodyguards, Eddie, they said your name. Eddie, they just said your name. And then Eddie started laughing, his big laugh, and he just, [Eddie Murphy voice:] Oh man, why are you doing this to me? Rob, Keenen, oh, that’s screwed up.

After the movie was done, I went to apologize, because I wrote the scene and Keenen said we shouldn’t put it in the movie. He says, I’m going to do this stand-up concert movie, and I’m looking for a director. Want to direct it? He will be called Raw. And that’s how I got the gig.

Wow!

It was his love in that screening room. He was just like, it’s your turn. And like I said, it was a mega-wattage star. He could have any director in Hollywood, and he chose me. So it was just a beautiful day all around because of this little movie.