Former Horned Frog and NCIS Producer Receives Hollywood Mural

A TCU graduate has received the Hollywood treatment in the form of a large-scale 56 x 32 painting located on Hollywood Boulevard and N. Gower Street next to the iconic Fonda Theater.

This honor was bestowed on TCU Alumni and Hollywood producer Katherine Beattie 08, last week as part of TCUs 150e anniversary. This large-scale hand-painted mural is part of a series that will highlight notable Horned Frog leaders in cities across America. Beattie, Bob Schieffer College of Communication graduate, wheelchair athlete and writer/producer of the popular TV showNCISwas the face of this second festive mural.

Katherine is an incredible human being, and she represents what we believe is the power of all the horned frogs out there, Chancellor Victor J. Boschini, Jr. told a crowd of TCU alumni and leaders. After 20 years at TCU, I continue to be amazed by the talent I see in action every day.

As part of Beatties’ work, she became an advocate in Hollywood for the inclusion and portrayal of people with disabilities in film. The TCU event included a special screening of aBeattie mini-documentaryand surprise guest Kurt Yaeger, an actor who worked with her onNCISand was also featured in the video.

She’s an advocate by what she does in the film industry, not by saying someone else should do it for her, Yaeger said. She actually does.

The ceremony concluded with a toast to Schieffer College, TCU Board Members and TCU Alumni and, of course, a Riff Ram.

The first mural in the series was unveiled in New York last year and featured alumniJohn Devereauxof Hamilton. More mural subjects and locations will be announced soon, with the final mural debuting in Fort Worth in the fall of 2023.