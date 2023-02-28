Best Romantic Movies of Eternal Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan

Pathaan, the release of the year, came at a time when Bollywood desperately needed a saviour. The spy action thriller appears to have revitalized the Hindi-language film industry, becoming the fifth Indian film to gross over Rs 10 billion at the box office. And all thanks to the incredible return of Shah Rukh Khan!

Throughout his three-decade career, he has consistently demonstrated a willingness to experiment, currently turning to acting roles. He, however, established his distinct reputation through a series of iconic performances in romantic comedies. Among the Three Khans of Bollywood, it appears that Shah Rukh Khan stood out for the inimitable charm he could bring to romantic roles. Indian film audiences have yet to find a star who can match Khan’s magical charm. Here are Shah Rukh Khan’s best romantic films, many of which have become legendary in Bollywood history.

Mohabbatein (2000)

Mohabbatein was written and directed by Aditya Chopra. He is remembered for his great storytelling, timeless musical numbers, and performances by the entire cast. The film is set in a prestigious school ruled with an iron fist by a stern and ruthless principal played by Amitabh Bachchan. As three new students learn to cope with the oppressive school environment, a new music teacher, played by Khan, begins to inspire them to follow their hearts and tells them quite bluntly to go out there and fall in love. . The main theme of the film is the conflict between love and society, and this theme features prominently in the plot. Even in Bollywood, such purity is rare.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is the film that solidified Shah Rukh Khan’s position as the undisputed king of Bollywood romance. Almost 30 years after its initial release, the film is still considered a sacred entry in Bollywood history. He plays a fun-loving hooligan living in London who spends most of his time partying with his friends in the film. All of that changes when he meets a quiet, introverted woman, played by Kajol, on a train ride. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is a film about the power of love to transform people, and it’s filled with iconic musical numbers throughout.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is a movie in the same league as Dilwale. Karan Johar wrote and directed the film, which tells the story of love lost and found. It begins with a love triangle involving three students. Kajol plays Anjali, a tomboyish character who is Rahul’s best friend from Khan. Anjali realizes that she is in love with Rahul when he falls in love with new student Tina, played by Rani Mukerji. She, on the other hand, is powerless to interfere with their budding romance. Tina died of an illness years later, leaving Rahul with a daughter. A posthumous letter from a mother to her daughter prompts the daughter to devise a plan to find her mother.

Veer Zaara (2004)

Veer-Zaara, the directorial debut of veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra, is a story about the enduring power of love set against the backdrop of political enmity between India and Pakistan. Shah Rukh Khan plays Veer, an Indian Air Force officer, in the film, alongside Preity Zinta, who plays Zaara, the daughter of a prominent Pakistani politician. The two meet briefly during the latter’s solo trip to India and quickly fall in love. Zaara, on the other hand, is already engaged to marry someone in what will be a political union. When Veer decides to pursue his love in Pakistan, he is tricked into a fake deal by his fiancé and spends 22 years in a Pakistani prison until a new government policy allows him to fight for his freedom and regain his love.

Dil Se (1998)

Dil Se, directed by Mani Ratnam, is a haunting love story between a journalist from the heartland of India and a liberationist terrorist from an outlying Indian state. Khan appears in the film as a journalist who travels across the country reporting on unrest in the country’s outlying regions. On one such trip, he sees a mysterious woman, played by Manisha Koirala, who completely captures his imagination. During subsequent trips around the country, he gradually gets to know the woman, without ever learning her true story. Ratnam uses all of his trademark cinematic techniques in this film, including an ambient visual style, an AR Rahman soundtrack, and a deft blend of heartbreaking realism and archetypal structures in this case, Literature’s Seven Shades of Love. old arabic. Every time Khan meets Koirala, his character goes through each of these nuances.

Devdas (2002)

Devdas, another of Shah Rukh Khan’s many iconic films, holds a unique place in Indian cinema. Devdas is Khan’s Romeo and Juliet, based on the eponymous novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay and crafted with a gorgeous visual style by Bollywood’s top genre filmmaker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Devdas is a tragic love story set in the aristocratic society of British colonial India, and Khan plays the title character. The film explores Devdas’ love affair and his eventual separation from his childhood sweetheart and best friend, Paro, played by Aishwarya Rai. The film captivates audiences with its visual splendor, classic melodrama, and plenty of visual symbols that enhance the storytelling. While Mohabbatein and Dilwale describe the triumph of love over society, Devdas describes the defeat of love under the oppressive rules of society.

Paheli (2005)

Paheli is a film based on a folk tale from the Indian state of Rajasthan, and it’s done in a fable style, set in a different period setting than Khan’s signature romantic style. However, he was the perfect choice to play a ghost who falls in love with a married woman in this film. The film begins with a young woman, played by Rani Mukerji, who marries into a wealthy family in a remote village. Even before she meets her new husband, played by Khan himself, he is called to attend to urgent business in another part of the country. A shape-shifting ghost steps in to fill the void left by the new husband, and this romance gradually teaches Mukerji’s character about his own worth and will.

Om Shanti Om (2007)

Om Shanti Om, perhaps one of Khan’s last great romance films in the classic style, was the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2007, a year dominated by comedies and action thrillers. Farah Khan directed the fantasy romance film, which marked Deepika Padukone’s feature film debut. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan and Padukone play two aspiring actors who are murdered by a jealous star, played by Arjun Rampal. Khan’s character is reincarnated 30 years later and achieves success in Bollywood. After recalling the events of his past life, he decides to get revenge for his own murder and recruits a doppelganger of his former lover to help him.

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Nikhil Advani’s romantic drama Kal Ho Naa Ho stars Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta. The plot revolves around Naina, played by Zinta, a tense and pessimistic person who suffered major trauma in her childhood. When the charming and optimistic Aman, played by Khan, moves in next door and inspires him to see things with a cheerful perspective, his outlook begins to change. However, he has a terminal illness that prevents him from accepting Naina’s romantic advances. The moving story of Kal Ho Naa Ho tackles timeless themes including love, loss and the importance of living life to the fullest.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

Jab Tak Hai Jaan, a love story starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, tells the story of a deminer (Khan) whose diary is discovered by a documentary filmmaker (Anushka Sharma). The film follows his life as an immigrant in London, his romantic relationship with Katrina Kaif’s Meera, and his self-destructive journey to make him lose his faith in God. The film contains a number of typical Bollywood twists along the way and is an emotional roller coaster for the duration of its nearly three hour runtime.

Dil to Pagal Hai (1997)

Dil To Pagal Hai is a musical romance film that follows the love life of a passionate dancer. Rahul, the main character of the film, is played by Khan. He believes he has found a soul mate when he meets the talented dancer Pooja. However, things get complicated when he learns that his childhood best friend and dance partner, Nisha, is also in love with him. Dil To Pagal Hai tells a touching story of love and friendship, showcasing the best of Bollywood acting and musicianship. Ultimately, it’s a movie about following your heart no matter where it takes you.

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi marked the return of Aditya Chopra after an eight-year hiatus and was his first film after Mohabbatein. Khan plays mild-mannered Surinder, who marries Taani, played by Anushka Sharma, after her entire family is killed in an accident. The young woman is distraught and refuses to communicate with her new husband. Surinder takes a drastic step in his attempt to win her heart by posing as the cool and hip Raj.

