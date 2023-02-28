Putin awards Russian state prize to actor Steven Seagal for his ‘humanitarian work’

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday awarded a state decoration to Steven Seagal, the American actor and martial artist who also holds Russian citizenship.

Seagal, known for his appearances in various action movies over the past three decades, was awarded the Order of Friendship, according to an announcement posted on the Russian government’s internet portal. The order rewards people whom Russia considers to have contributed to the improvement of international relations. Naming Seagal as its latest recipient, the decree says it was awarded in recognition of his international humanitarian and cultural work, Reuters reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with actor Steven Seagal at the Kremlin in Moscow, during a ceremony to hand him a Russian passport on November 25, 2016. Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik, Kremlin swimming pool photo via AP, file



Seagal was a staunch supporter of Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and visited the Russian-held Ukrainian town of Olenivka last year, where dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war are believed to have been killed in an attack for which Russia and Ukraine mutually blamed each other. In 2017, Ukraine banned Seagal from entering the country for five years, citing national security concerns.

Seagal was appointed in 2018 as Russia’s Foreign Ministry humanitarian envoy in the United States and Japan.

“Steven Seagal has been appointed as the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special representative for Russian-American humanitarian relations,” the embassy said on Facebook. job announcing the appointment. “The task is to facilitate relations between Russia and the United States in the humanitarian field, including cooperation in culture, arts, public and youth exchanges, etc.”

Seagal traveled to Russia frequently for years before gain citizenship. A friend of the Russian president, Seagal accompanied Putin to several martial arts events during these visits. In November 2016, Putin granted Seagal a Russian passport.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Putin, told reporters at the time that Seagal had “long insisted on applying for Russian citizenship”, adding that “he is known for his warm feelings for our countryhe never hidand he is also a well-known actor, which made him a Russian citizen.”

