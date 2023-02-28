Entertainment
‘No way out’ scenario in Hollywood Hills manslaughter case leads to acquittal of nursing home administrator
A Florida judge on Friday dismissed all nine counts of manslaughter against a nursing home administrator accused of providing insufficient care after the facility’s air conditioning was turned off after Hurricane Irma.
Circuit Judge John J. Murphy III dismissed charges against Administrator Jorge Carballo three weeks after the trial began and just days before the case could go to the jury. In granting the defense attorneys’ motion to dismiss, the judge ruled that no jury could conceivably conclude that the state had made its case.
Murphy said there was undisputed evidence that Carballo and staff at the Hollywood Hills Staff Rehabilitation Center attempted to provide care for their patients, overcoming charges of reckless endangerment.
The case made national headlines and caused divisions in the long-term care community over the merits of the criminal charges.
Ultimately, it was a no-win scenario that ironically led to Carballos being exonerated, co-defense attorney James Cobb Jr said.
It revolved around the unanswerable question: to evacuate or not to evacuate? said Cobb in a one-on-one interview with McKnights Long Term Care News SATURDAY. Basically, it was the prosecution expert, a former administrator. I set it up. He recognized that there are no right choices, only wrong choices. He also recognized that you are damned if you do and damned if you don’t (evacuate).
So in the context where you’re damned if you do and you’re damned if you don’t, and there are no good choices, how can a defendant be recklessly negligent? In law, that’s what the judge bought.
Cobb said the prosecution also called an expert witness who said she allegedly started evacuating the second the air conditioning failed. In his eight-page ruling on Friday, Murphy noted that uncertainty among the prosecution’s experts made it difficult, if not impossible, to prove recklessness, Cobb added.
Carballo, who had in-laws residing at the facility, and his staff brought in fans and ice to try to offset soaring temperatures in the building. They also followed procedures to call the power company and local officials, as well as the government at the time. Rick Scott (R), who had previously encouraged direct contact in the event of such an emergency.
But no repair crews were dispatched until Hollywood Hills patients began to die. In the end, fixing a blown fuse on a utility pole took just 30 minutes, according to local news reports.
We never let them down, Carballo said of the residents of the 150-bed facilities in a local newspaper. Friday interview.
Another gripe to come?
The head of the nursing home had not shown conscious indifference or acted with a reckless disregard for human life, both of which are necessary to secure a conviction, co-defense lawyer David Frankel said. To support the defenses’ case, a state report said Hollywood Hills personnel purchased additional food, water and fuel for a backup generator before the storm hit on September 10, 2017.
Murphy is expected to appeal through the Broward County State’s Attorney’s Office to reconsider his decision at a 9 a.m. hearing Monday morning. Cobb predicted that the judge would not reverse himself less than three days after issuing the staggering reprimand and that prosecutors would be even more embarrassed.
In opening arguments, the state portrayed Carballo as a captain who had abandoned his ship. Cobb countered by calling the clear case charges a scapegoat, an approach that had previously worked in another nursing home disaster that captured worldwide attention.
Cobb was the lead defense attorney in this case against Sal and Mabel Mangano. They were the owners of St. Rita Nursing Home near New Orleans, where 35 patients drowned after Hurricane Katrina led to an unprecedented breach of a nearby levee in 2005. The couple have been targeted by 118 criminal charges and the scorn of the media around the world.
I thought from day one, because I had been through this before with the same themes, that the themes that people in the nursing home were doing the best they could under difficult circumstances, then that might be acceptable in this case, just like in Managano, says Cobb McKnights.
The theme is Florida Power & Light failed miserably to restore power. The theme that Florida’s emergency management structure was a staggering disaster. The theme Governor Rick Scott promised to help and we called him three times and he never called us back. Each of these themes placed blame where it really belonged.
It was the same thing we did in St. Ritas. Jury in St. Ritas case said, Why the Manganos are the only ones here [on trial]? Once again, we have managed to put the blame on those who really belong, and the government [prosecutors] didn’t want to think about that at all.
Settlement offers rejected
Cobb said McKnights which the defense team has offered to settle with prosecutors on several occasions.
I can’t tell you how many chances I gave them to get away with it,” Cobb said. They wouldn’t take it. They made the political decision that it was better for them to go try it and lose it, and blame it on a Broward jury, rather than reject it and look like a kitty. It is a political calculation.
Cobb said his unshared plan was to have the state’s attorney dismiss the charges and, in return, the defense team would praise the prosecutors’ wisdom.
The option was to go ahead and dismiss the charges, he explained. We will go to a press conference, we will congratulate the prosecutor for his wisdom, etc. and we won’t say anything bad about you.
Carballo faces up to 15 years in prison on each of nine counts if convicted.
On orders from firefighters responding to the Hollywood Hills Center fatalities on September 13, the remaining patients were evacuated across the street to a hospital that had not lost its air conditioning. Paramedics told officials that body temperatures reached 108 degrees at the affected facility, which never reopened.
It was unclear what implications Friday’s acquittal might have on any current or future civil litigation involving the 12 Hollywood Hills deaths.
