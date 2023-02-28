No more hope for Tom Sizemore after a brain aneurysm, according to the actors’ family | Movies





Tom Sizemore has no hope of recovery after suffering a brain aneurysm, his family have said, confirming they are making an end-of-life decision for the Saving Private Ryan actor. The 61-year-old man has been in a coma in the intensive care unit at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Los Angeles since being hospitalized on February 18. On Monday night, Sizemores rep Charles Lago released a statement revealing there was no chance for his recovery. Today, doctors informed his family that there was no more hope and recommended an end-of-life decision. The family is now deciding end-of-life matters and a new statement will be released on Wednesday, Lago said. We ask for his family’s privacy during this difficult time, and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support and prayers that have been received, he added. It was a difficult time for them. Sizemore, who starred in films including Saving Private Ryan, Heat and Black Hawk Down, was found unconscious at his Los Angeles home around 2 a.m. on February 18 after collapsing following a stroke. One of his first big-screen appearances was in the 1989 Oliver Stones film Born on the 4th of July. He would later star in Point Break in 1991, True Romance (1993) and Natural Born Killers (1994). The actor had a history of substance abuse and run-ins with law enforcement. Sizemore was convicted of domestic violence in 2003 against his girlfriend Heidi Fleiss. He was arrested in Los Angeles in 2009 for the alleged assault and battery of an ex-spouse, and again in 2011 for the same offence. In 2005, Sizemore was sentenced to several months in prison after he was caught faking a urine test. In 2006, he did not contest the use of methamphetamine outside a motel. He was arrested again in 2007 while still on probation for his drug conviction and sentenced to 16 months in prison. In 2018, a then 26-year-old actor filed a lawsuit against Sizemore, claiming he abused her when she was 11 during production of the movie Born Killers. Sizemore denied the allegation and the suit was later dismissed. Sizemore has previously opened up about his struggle with addiction, including how he was placed in rehab by fellow actor Robert De Niro.

