Build an (almost) Hollywood-grade camera car for $5,000





Screenshot : CarThrottle via YouTube For a very long time the only way to get dynamic, smooth vehicle-to-vehicle footage was to use what’s called a handcar or more specifically what used to be called a Russian handcar . but now is called the Ukrainian handcart because the company is based in Ukraine And Russia… well, yeah which is pretty much what it sounds like, i.e. a fast non-reflective vehicle with a long moving boom arm with a camera on the end in a moving head. Although it sounds relatively simple, it is anything but. A true Hollywood-level hand car typically requires up to five highly skilled people to operate, costs hundreds of thousands of dollars, and is usually based on an incredibly fast SUV like a Porsche Cayenne Turbo or Mercedes AMG. $500,000 Vs $5,000 Camera Car But what if you need a car with a camera, you don’t want to do any of that, and you don’t have half a million dollars to spend? What if you only had 1/100th of that budget? Could you build something comparable? In a nutshell, no, but that doesn’t mean you’re totally doused. The guys from the CarThrottle YouTube Channel decided to give it a try, and while most of their decisions don’t end up working in their favor, the footage they get is far from unusable. They start with a Mercedes van with a gimbal suction cup attached to the front. A rear-facing seat with a harness strap allows someone to stand in the back to capture following cars. Finally, there’s a super-long telescopic stick with a GoPro mounted on the end for getting arm-like shots. Filming MythBusters with a custom Chase car camera Of course, the CarThrottle method isn’t the only way to build a camera car for less than a hand car. One of the Mythbusters team built a really interesting camera car setup using an old police car, a pneumatic ram and off-the-shelf components from DJI to create something much less sketchy than CarThrottles and produces professional level images. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jalopnik.com/build-a-hollywood-camera-car-for-5-grand-ukrainian-arm-1850161659 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos