Students dance the night away at Stanford’s 45th Viennese Ball

Students dressed in elegant dresses and suits twirled on the floor as the orchestra took the starting notes for the first waltz that Stanford’s 45th Viennese Ball had begun. A long-standing and beloved Stanford tradition, the event invites everyone to participate in a number of social dances.

Open to Stanford affiliates and the public, the ball had four different rooms dedicated to different types of swing, Latin, contemporary, and waltz music, giving guests plenty of opportunities to try out different styles of dance movement. Water stations were conveniently located outside each venue to allow thirsty dancers to hydrate.

Excitingly, the waltz and swing halls featured live music from the band Saratoga Symphony and Silver Bell Jazz respectively. The performances added an air of grandeur to the night and provided great entertainment, both for active dancers and for those who wanted to sit down and rest their feet.

Student performances were added to the entertainment at Stanford's 45th Viennese Ball. (Photo: SAKSHAM CONSUL/The Stanford Daily)

As someone with almost no social dancing experience, I was worried about how much dancing I was going to be able to do. However, I needn’t have worried, both friends and strangers were happy to explain the basic steps of different dances. Also, with the exception of the daunting constant rotation of the waltz hall, most attendees were more focused on having fun than mastering the technical steps.

Some venues also held dance competitions, giving experienced social dancers a chance to show off their skills. Inexperienced social dancers, like myself, had the opportunity to watch and cheer on their performances. One of my favorite parts of the evening was watching the freestyle social dance competition which featured creative and entertaining freestyle routines.

Throughout the evening, student groups like Swingtime and Los Salseros from Stanford performed in the various ballrooms, another fun activity that helped to avoid any monotony. Frequently moving from one room to another, I only had the chance to attend the performance of Swingtimes. The group’s enthusiasm and flashy dance moves had me and the audience clapping the entire time.

The night also included scheduled choreographed dances such as the Bohemian National Polka and the Viennese Midnight Quadrille. In the swing room, beginners were encouraged to join in and learn as they went. Doing my best to keep up and laugh with the other novices at the back of the room was another highlight of my evening.

Student groups such as the Stanford Light Opera Company and the Cardinal Ballet Company also took part in the opening ceremony. The Viennese Ball Opening Committee performed delightfully elegant dances and did a particularly perfect job of setting a magical tone for the night.

Despite the strong performances in the opening ceremonies, there were a few logistical blockages that dulled the experience. The ballroom that held the opening ceremony had a huge dance floor, which attendees had to evacuate for the performance, leaving them to squeeze into the narrow strips of carpet between the dance floor and the walls. Guests at the back of the crowd could be heard complaining about their inability to see the dance performances.

A similar problem occurred with shuttles. The Viennese Ball offered students the option of purchasing a $5 round-trip bus ticket to the event, a much more affordable alternative to most other transportation options to San Francisco. While guests taking the shuttle to and from the event had to select a bus time for their departure, such a selection was not possible for the return trip. Instead, a timetable for bus departure times was provided and students were asked to line up at least ten minutes before the scheduled bus departure time to secure a place on the bus. At the end of the night, attendees lined up more than 15 minutes early for the last bus departure, but the buses quickly filled up and more than 50 students were forced to find their own transport back on the campus.

Despite the small incidents at the beginning and end of the evening, the event still went well, and above all, went well. From the many dance halls to scheduled dances and student performances, the Stanford Viennese Ball was full of constant entertainment and quickly anchored itself in my heart as one of my favorite traditions on campus.

Editor’s Note: This article is a review and includes thoughts, opinions, and subjective criticism.