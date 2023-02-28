‘Selfiee’ Struggling At BO On Day 5. Pickup Reports Suggest It’s Time To End Bollywood Remakes | Entertainment News





Looks like Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan was just a one-off show in Bollywood. Even when Pathaan’ has collected over Rs 1,000 crore at the box office, the rest of Bollywood seems to be putting on a dismal show. Two Bollywood films released this month “Selfiee” by Akshay Kumars and “Shehzada” by Karthik Aryans are examples of films that did not have much impact at the box office. ‘Selfiee’ which was released on February 24 has so far grossed only Rs 9 crore worldwide (total budget is Rs 80-120 crore), while ‘Shehzada’ which was released in theaters on February 17 has only collected Rs 39 crore till date, although it was made on a budget of Rs 85 crore. While ‘Selfiee’ is the remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘Driving Permit’, Allu Arjuns’ blockbuster ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ was remade as ‘Shehzada’. Bollywood critics bemoan the lack of original content for these box office failures. Most Hindi films are either remakes of successful Tamil and Telugu films. Since many of these films have already been released on OTT platforms, Hindi-speaking audiences would have already watched them with subtitles, which is why such remakes bombard at the box office. In 2022 alone, at least 13 Bollywood films have been remade from other languages. Only one or two of them became hits. Here is the list. 1) ‘Vikram Vedha’: Remake of Tamil film ‘Vikram Vedha’, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan played the roles of Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathys respectively. The film was made on a budget of Rs 100 crore and only made 136 crore. 2) ‘Mili’: Remake of the Malayalam film ‘Helen’. Jhanvi Kapoor took over the role of Anna Bens. Boney Kapoor, known for his penchant for remakes, produced the film. 3) ‘Good Luck Jerry’: Remake of Nelson’s Tamil film ‘Kolamavu Kokila’. Jhanvi Kapoor took over the role of Nayanthara. 4) ‘Bachchan Pandey’: Remake of Karthik Subbarajs ‘Jigarthanda’. The headlining film Akshay Kumar (Bobby Simha played the character in the original) was a box office disaster. 5) ‘Jersey’: Remake of the Telugu film ‘Jersey’. The role of Nani (who was widely appreciated for her performance) was taken over by Shahid Kapoor. It turned out to be a box office disaster despite Kapoor’s fantastic performance. 6) ‘Hit The First Case’: Remake of a Telugu film with the same name. Rajkummar Rao played the hero. The film was made on a budget of Rs 30 crores and only made Rs 11 crores. 7) ‘Drishyam 2’: The only big hit among the remakes. Ajay Devgn played the hero while Akshay Khanna took over the role of Murali Gopys in the original. Tabu and Rajath Sharma are the other key actors in the film. 8) ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’: Remake of the Hollywood movie ‘Forest Gump’. This Aamir Khan star flopped at the box office. 9) ‘Loop Lapetta’: Remake of the German film ‘Run Lola Run’. Tapasee Pannu played the heroine. 10) ‘Operation Romeo’: Remake of Shane Nigams’ film ‘Ishq’. Siddhant Gupta played the hero. 11) ‘Forensic’: Remake of the film ‘Forensic’ by Tovino Thomas. Vikrant Massey played the hero. 12) ‘Cuttputlli’: Remake of Tamil film ‘Ratsasan’. This Akshay Kumar movie was released directly on Hot star. 13) ‘Tadka’: Remake of ‘Salt N Pepper’ by Aashiq Abu. Nana Patekar and Tapasee Pannu played key roles. This year too, Bollywood is expecting to release a slew of remakes. There are reports that ‘Kaithi’, ‘Soorarai Pottru’ and ‘Anniyan’ are being redone.

