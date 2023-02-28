Turn or jump? – Daily sundial





Last month, Sam Smith delivered his fourth full album, Gloria. The album marks the artists’ comeback after 2020’s Love Goes. In this album, Smith explores themes of self-acceptance and personal growth, as well as their experience as a queer person. Smith mixes R&B, dancehall, electronic and country elements to create a pop album that falls short of its goals. Although deeply personal, the album is ultimately not new to the genre. Many songs sound commercial-ready and sound bland. Smith uses their vocals as their instrument, while the instrumentals feature a sizable string section, guitar solos, and high-tempo drums. Interesting choices were made, both sonically and lyrically. Some lyrics sound very cliché and one-dimensional. The album received backlash on social media following the release of the dance track’s music video I’m not here to make friends. Smith, who came out non-binary in 2019 and uses the pronouns they/them, wears a corset and dress in some scenes in the music video. Some Twitter users called it too sexualized and demanded that age restrictions be placed on the video. Fans came to Smith’s defense, citing that the criticism stemmed from homophobia, transphobia and fatphobia. Others called the double standard between Smith and fellow pop artist Harry Styles. Both dress outside of gender norms, but Smith received more backlash. A Twitter user declared that these outraged would not feel the same way if a straight, cisgender woman made the video. The user ended the tweet with, People just don’t like Sam being queer, bigger and shameless about it. In the album opener, titled Love Me More, Smith sings, Everyday I try not to hate myself/ But lately it don’t hurt like it used to/ Maybe I’m learning to love more. The song assures the listener that self-love cannot happen overnight, but it can change from day to day. A standout song on the album is Lose You, where Smith sings that he’s not ready to lose a partner. Smith displays their impressive vocals against a beat meant to get people moving. The upbeat instrumentals are a great juxtaposition for the rather sad lyrics. Smith added a chorus song to the mix along with the album’s title track, Gloria. The song is choir-led for the first half, with Smith entering for the second verse. The lead single, Unholy, featuring Kim Petras, reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts. The track feels very out of place in the context of the album, both sonically and thematically. There are a few other notable collaborations on the album, including with singer Jessie Reyez, reggae artist Koffee, and Ed Sheeran. Reyez appears on Perfect and Gimme, also lending backing vocals on Im Not Here To Make Friends. Her performance on Perfect is her best feature on the entire album. The chorus she delivers on Gimme is uninventive and uninspired. Her chorus is repetitive and her vocal processing leaves the listener ready to skip the track altogether. On Who We Love, Smith and Sheeran team up to create a ballad that explores all types of love. The vocal pairs complement each other well, and against the piano, the song is one of the record’s surefire hits. It serves as the closing track, ending the album with a softer sound instead of the faster songs throughout the disc. Smiths’ pop record can be listened to as a single piece, and the listener will have the clear message at the end. Gloria is an easy listener, but I recommend ignoring her.

