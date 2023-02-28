Entertainment
DC Studios confirms the return of another Suicide Squad actor
DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has confirmed that a fan-favorite character from The Suicide Squad has a future in the DC Universe (DCU).
The Suicide Squad served as Gunn’s official introduction to the world of DC storytelling on the big screen before moving on to direct and write John Cena Peacemaker series the following year. Once Gunn resumed his new position at the helm of DC Studios, he confirmed that the characters in this story will continue as Chapter 1: Gods & Monsters begins in 2025.
Sean Gunn’s Weasel is confirmed as part of Commandos Creatures while Viola Davis will perform in her own Waller solo series, adding to the adventures they’ve seen in the DCU in recent years.
And after the success that The Suicide Squad brought for Gunn and all of DC’s history, fans can’t wait to see which characters in this film actually have a future on the big and small screen.
James Gunn Confirms DCU Character’s Return
DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn has confirmed that Steve Agee’s John Economos will return to the DC Universe.
Gunn shared an image of Agee on Twitter for the actor’s birthday, teasing that Economos will return “sooner than you think” in the post:
“Happy birthday to my great friend and collaborator and top saver (who you’ll see sooner than you think), Steve Agee. Love you, mate!”
John Economos became a fan-favorite character thanks to Agee’s portrayal in The Suicide Squad And Peacemaker, bringing his unique brand of comedy to the role. But now the question is where and when will he return after more than a year away from DC history.
Where will Economos return in the DCU?
The DCU still has four new movies coming out this year before Gunn’s new story takes center stage, potentially leaving an opening for Economos to play another role in the narrative.
The most likely bet among these choices would probably be Shazam! : The fury of the gods after seeing Jennifer Holland’s Emilia Harcourt make a short appearance in 2022 black adam. But looking at how these two franchises have been largely separated, even this movie might not be the one fans will bank on in terms of watching Steve Agee.
For the Chapter 1 slate, there’s a real chance that Economos will show up alongside Viola Davis in Waller after their team effort in The Suicide Squad.
Plus, with Sean Gunn reprising his role as Weasel in Commandos Creatures, Economos may be in line for an animated appearance as this bizarre group of anti-heroes take center stage for the first time. It would also give him the chance to potentially work with Rick Flag Sr. after working alongside Joel Kinnaman’s young Flag in The Suicide Squadfurther connecting this bloodline through the character of Agee and her alliances.
There’s also no word on when Peacemaker Season 2 will go into production, and its release will be confirmed after Waller arrives on HBO Max at the start of Chapter 1. After Agee played a key supporting role in season 1 of the streaming series, he is expected to play an equally important role when the anti -Cena’s heroes will return to the fray.
But no matter when Steve Agee reappears, hearing Gunn confirm his return is an exciting prospect for the DCU’s immediate future. And while it’s still unclear how his past roles in The Suicide Squad And Peacemaker will align with new upcoming projects from a canon/continuity perspective, Agee will now have the opportunity to further explore her character in this expanding universe.
Steve Agee’s appearances in The Suicide Squad And Peacemaker are available to stream on HBO Max.
|
Sources
2/ https://thedirect.com/article/suicide-squad-actor-dc-studios-return
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Maryam wants justice first, elections second
- Turkey’s Erdogan asks for forgiveness for earthquake rescue delays
- Courteney Cox receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star with help from Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow
- 15 future fantasy football stars to watch
- SACKED Google India employee shares emotional note on LinkedIn.read here
- Jokowi’s idea to ask defense minister for intelligence orchestration could trigger setback in defense and security reform
- DC Studios confirms the return of another Suicide Squad actor
- Report: Chrissy Teigen wasn’t the only celebrity Trump tried to censor for being mean to him
- Narendra Modi – India is creating a modern digital infrastructure, ensuring that the benefits of the digital revolution reach all: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- Aubrey Plazas stylist denies underboob dress caused discomfort after star appeared annoyed with SAGs
- Digital innovation transforms manufacturer CX
- Ranbir Kapoor Reacts To Boycott Of Bollywood Trend, Says We’re Not Saving The World | People News