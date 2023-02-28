DC Studios confirms the return of another Suicide Squad actor

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has confirmed that a fan-favorite character from The Suicide Squad has a future in the DC Universe (DCU).

The Suicide Squad served as Gunn’s official introduction to the world of DC storytelling on the big screen before moving on to direct and write John Cena Peacemaker series the following year. Once Gunn resumed his new position at the helm of DC Studios, he confirmed that the characters in this story will continue as Chapter 1: Gods & Monsters begins in 2025.

Sean Gunn’s Weasel is confirmed as part of Commandos Creatures while Viola Davis will perform in her own Waller solo series, adding to the adventures they’ve seen in the DCU in recent years.

And after the success that The Suicide Squad brought for Gunn and all of DC’s history, fans can’t wait to see which characters in this film actually have a future on the big and small screen.

James Gunn Confirms DCU Character’s Return

DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn has confirmed that Steve Agee’s John Economos will return to the DC Universe.

Gunn shared an image of Agee on Twitter for the actor’s birthday, teasing that Economos will return “sooner than you think” in the post:

“Happy birthday to my great friend and collaborator and top saver (who you’ll see sooner than you think), Steve Agee. Love you, mate!”

CC

John Economos became a fan-favorite character thanks to Agee’s portrayal in The Suicide Squad And Peacemaker, bringing his unique brand of comedy to the role. But now the question is where and when will he return after more than a year away from DC history.

Where will Economos return in the DCU?

The DCU still has four new movies coming out this year before Gunn’s new story takes center stage, potentially leaving an opening for Economos to play another role in the narrative.

The most likely bet among these choices would probably be Shazam! : The fury of the gods after seeing Jennifer Holland’s Emilia Harcourt make a short appearance in 2022 black adam. But looking at how these two franchises have been largely separated, even this movie might not be the one fans will bank on in terms of watching Steve Agee.

For the Chapter 1 slate, there’s a real chance that Economos will show up alongside Viola Davis in Waller after their team effort in The Suicide Squad.

Plus, with Sean Gunn reprising his role as Weasel in Commandos Creatures, Economos may be in line for an animated appearance as this bizarre group of anti-heroes take center stage for the first time. It would also give him the chance to potentially work with Rick Flag Sr. after working alongside Joel Kinnaman’s young Flag in The Suicide Squadfurther connecting this bloodline through the character of Agee and her alliances.

There’s also no word on when Peacemaker Season 2 will go into production, and its release will be confirmed after Waller arrives on HBO Max at the start of Chapter 1. After Agee played a key supporting role in season 1 of the streaming series, he is expected to play an equally important role when the anti -Cena’s heroes will return to the fray.

But no matter when Steve Agee reappears, hearing Gunn confirm his return is an exciting prospect for the DCU’s immediate future. And while it’s still unclear how his past roles in The Suicide Squad And Peacemaker will align with new upcoming projects from a canon/continuity perspective, Agee will now have the opportunity to further explore her character in this expanding universe.

Steve Agee’s appearances in The Suicide Squad And Peacemaker are available to stream on HBO Max.