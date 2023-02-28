Courteney Cox receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star with help from Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow

“Friends forever!

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow applauded their former co-star Courteney Cox when Cox received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 27.

Aniston and Kudrow were on hand to sing Cox’s praises and give him credit for making “Friends” a tight-knit ensemble at the laugh-filled ceremony. But, first, Aniston had fun after the event host mistakenly introduced her as the actor who played Rachel Frozen on the show.

I think it was wishful thinking that Ross and Rachel got married and I became Rachel Geller. But that’s OK, said Aniston, whose characters’ last name was Green.

Afterwards, Aniston, Kudrow and Cox took a moment to try and remember Ross and Rachel’s fates on the hit NBC sitcom, which aired from 1994 to 2004. I Seriously Thought You Were Getting Married, Cox said.

They did, said Kudrow, who mumbled something about the drunken couple getting married in Las Vegas in season five, a wedding that was later called off.

We went to Paris, Aniston said, referring to the series finale. We don’t know what happened, she added as the audience laughed.

The Morning Show star tearfully recalled how the trio and their male co-stars David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry got along from the start.

Although Cox was the most famous actor at the time, Aniston recalled that the former “Family Ties” star was full of team spirit. “From the start, she made it clear that this was a real set,” she said. “The Friendship Show.”

“She instilled in all of us, in our DNA, to support and love each other…not compete with each other,” Aniston added.

Kudrow agreed that it was Cox who set the tone for the six actors “to become one of the closest, most loving and supportive actors” in television history.

Aniston recalled that during the first season of “Friends,” the actors played poker together every day, thinking it would help them bond. Cox, who “hated” poker, would join the game for “two hands” before getting distracted by something else.

“I was watching the OJ (Simpson) trial,” Cox interjected.

Kudrow and Aniston also recalled that the Homecourt founder and real estate enthusiast was already into “house flipping” that first season, long before anyone else knew what house flipping was.

“I remember Courteney saying, ‘No, but you listen, I made more money playing houses than playing,’ Kudrow said, adding pointedly, ‘That has changed.

The couple also laughed at the resemblance between Cox and her “Friends” character, Monica Geller.

“His attention to detail. OK. It’s very intense,” Aniston explained. “You really want to hope that you don’t have some kind of stain or stain on a wall or a pillow that’s out of place or a hair or something that needs waxing.

“I’m just saying, thank goodness this star is straight,” Aniston joked, referencing the way the star was displayed.

When Aniston went on to mention that pedestrians would soon be walking on the star, Cox widened her eyes in horror.

Before leaving the stage, Aniston went through a list of Cox’s accomplishments, which included everything from acting and directing to being the mom of her 18-year-old daughter, Coco Arquette (who was in attendance at the ceremony) and to creating highly popular Instagram posts.

“I love this show!” Kudrow joked on Cox’s Instagram page.

Oscar-winning actress Laura Dern also spoke at the ceremony. Dern, a longtime friend of Cox’s, recalled visiting the “Friends” set and marveling at “this incredible group of actors and, yes, friends, all working together on a set like this extraordinary artistic organization”.

“I’ve seen Court’s incredible work ethic and infectious love for creation firsthand, which she brings to any business,” she added.