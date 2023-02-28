Giannis opens up about injury and foundation on behalf of his dad on ‘Daily Show’

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks can add conquering late-night television to his list of accomplishments.

The NBA superstar was a guest on Monday’s episode of “The Daily Show.” Hosting as part of a rotation of guest hosts for the Comedy Central show was “Daily Show” alum and Giannis superfan Hasan Minhaj.

Antetokounmpo is nursing a quad injury and he is currently listed day to day. He left Friday’s game early after injuring his knee. Thus, Minhaj asked Antetokounmpo how his knee felt, to which he replied “I don’t feel any pain, I’m a good man.”

Just five days ago WhatsApp released an extended announcement featuring Antetokounmpo and Minhaj, but the messaging app was not what was being promoted, instead Antetokounmpo debuted late at night to promote the work he does at Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundationnamed after his father who died in 2017.

“I wouldn’t be here, I wouldn’t be in this position that I am today, without my family,” Antetokounmpo said.

“We decided as a family to come together and build this foundation to basically do what people have done for us. … Reach out and give them the opportunity to be great and whatever they decide to do. Kind of help them, be that step for them to go out there and fulfill their dreams. The same way I did.

Antetokounmpo said he was doing it in honor of his father, who gave so much to his sons, despite having so little financially. “We were his legacy,” Antetokounmpo said.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a comedy without fun, as Minhaj tried to convince Antetokounmpo to talk trash to his fellow NBA stars. Minhaj failed in his mission. In fact, he had to retake the segment because Antetokounmpo refused to read the lines intended for Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doni.

Minhaj pleaded with Antetokounmpo to “give people what they want”. Antetokounmpo tries again by addressing James, but instead of talking trash, he insisted on delivering a complimenting monologue to the NBA legend.

Minhaj is this week’s guest host, the program has been using a rotation of hosts since Trevor Noah stepped down in December. Other guest hosts included Leslie Jones, Chelsea Handler and Sarah Silverman.

Minhaj is used to raving about the two-time NBA MVP. He recently appeared on former Buck JJ Redick’s podcast “The Old Man & the Three”, where he said he bought his son a Giannis jersey as his son’s first jersey because Giannis has the right attitude. .

“Giannis is the immigrant uncle the country needs, the NBA needs and the world needs right now,” Minhaj said. He then listed the attributes he admires in Giannis, including loyalty, family and humility.

Although born in the United States, Minhaj was born to Indian immigrants. He said it is the immigration experience that connects him to Antetokounmpo, who was born to Nigerian parents in Greece.

Coming off a 14-game winning streak, the Bucks are currently in New York, ready to take on the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. “The Daily Show” is filmed in Manhattan.

Minhaj closed the interview by thanking the two-time MVP and NBA champion. “Giannis that’s what we love the most about you man, seriously, thank you so much for the job you do in the league,” Minhaj said.

“You create such a beautiful image for children around the world. I am so honored to have had the chance to know you and I can’t wait to see all the incredible work you will do for the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation.”

