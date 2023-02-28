‘Boycott Bollywood’ branding films made for entertainment baseless: Ranbir Kapoor – News





The actor, who was in town on Sunday to promote his latest rom-com, also clarified reports he was offered a biopic about cricketer Sourav Ganguly. Photo: PTI By ANI Published: Mon 27 Feb 2023, 12:29 Actor Ranbir Kapoor, whose next film ‘Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar’ is due out on March 8, has dismissed Bollywood boycott calls on social media as baseless. The actor, who was in town on Sunday to promote his latest rom-com, also denied reports he had been offered a biopic about cricketer Sourav Ganguly. “If you ask me about a call about the ‘boycott of Bollywood’, I really find it baseless. There are so many negative things that happen after the pandemic. Movies are made for entertainment purposes, we don’t let’s not save the world. So the public comes to the cinema to forget [their] worries. They come to see films on [the] big screen, to have a good time. I just don’t (understand) the boycott thing,” he told reporters here. Although the actor did not elaborate on the context of his comments, more recently Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ has faced calls for a boycott from Bollywood over outfits worn by Deepika Padukone. Kapoor, best known for his roles in ‘Barfi’, ‘Wake Up Sid’ and ‘Rockstar’, among others, said that while no Ganguly film has been offered to him, he is confident a biopic on the cricket icon would be special. “Dada is a living legend, not only here but all over the world. The biopic about him will be very special. Unfortunately, I was not offered this film. [I] I don’t know if the directors of the film are still writing the screenplay. “For 11 years I have been working on a biopic of Kishore Kumar, the story written by Anurag Basu. I hope this will be my next biopic.” Asked about the blockbuster performance of ‘Pathaan’, which earned over Rs 1,000 crore at the box office, the actor said the success of the spy drama gave the film industry a boost Hindi. “What Pathaan managed to do, the film industry needed it. Very happy and grateful that ‘Pathaan’ did it. And I think Shah Rukh Khan deserves all the success of ‘Pathaan’. I have seen as an actor, I got to work with him many times. He’s given so much to this industry. I’m very proud of him,” he added. About some of his movies which became super hits and others flops, he said: “Every movie has its own destiny, you can’t label it. I’m happy with ‘Brahmastra: Part One’ , which was released in 2022 and was in [the] doing for several years has been so successful. We still have the second and third parts. And I’m thrilled about it.” Reflecting on the successes and failures of his 15-plus-year career, the actor said it’s important to talk about his failures and own up to them. “In my career of more than 15 years, there have been about 18 films, some of which have been successful and some of which have failed, commercially. From a very young age, I have [have been] used to what success and failure is….failure has always been taught [me] something about [myself]. It is very important to own your failures, to talk about your failures. I am very happy to talk about chess,” he said. READ ALSO :

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/world/asia/boycott-bollywood-calls-baseless-films-made-for-entertainment-ranbir-kapoor The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos