we need all his hollywood stories





The cast of Everything everywhere all at once accepts the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Photo : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images ) With one of the best awards season speeches to date, the Hollywood veteran James Hong was able to get on stage in a room full of his peers and finally talk his shit. Everything everywhere all at once had a starry evening At 2023 SAG Awardswith michelle yeoKe Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis all won statues for their respective roles in the sci-fi comedy, before taking home the top SAG award for Cast in a Motion Picture. Before handing the mic over to Hong, Yeoh introduced him. There’s one who’s been supporting ensembles longer than any of us have been alive, she told herself. He’s been acting since there are only 49 states, and he just turned 94. And he has been preparing for this stage for 69 years. Everything Everywhere at Once: Award Acceptance Speech | 29th Annual SAG Awards Hong started his speech in Cantonese, as we might be broadcast in Hong Kong, before switching to English. With his fellow predominantly Asian cast members next to him on stage, Hong reflected on the days when Hollywood thought Asian actors couldn’t play Asian characters and, flexing on everyone in the audience, said. recalled that his first film was in a Clark Gable film. Oh, and he received his first SAG card 70 years ago, back when being Asian in Hollywood looked completely different. At that time, I have to tell you this, the main roles were played by these guys with their eyes closed, Hong said during his speech. And the producer said Asians weren’t good enough, and they’re not at the box office. But, look at us now, huh? Since its beginnings in 1955 Soldier of fortuneHong has amassed more acting credits than almost anyone else in Hollywood history, with more 600 titles to his name. He became known for his work on Seinfeld, Chinatown, Blade Runner, Mulan, Big Trouble In Little China, Kung Fu Pandaand much more, with recent roles in turn red And Wendell and savage. However, his role as Gong Gong in EEAAO is the first to take it to a major award stage in the United States. He certainly captured his long-awaited moment, delivering an emotionally deft speech with biting humor and plenty of crowd work. He took a few moments to take a swipe at Daniels’ wild script for EEAAOand that Daniel Scheinert is actually white, before ending his speech by drawing a line from Yeoh’s own awards season storyline: Shut up. i can beat you. At 94, Hongs has been on more film and TV sets than almost anyone, and it’s such a shame to only hear about part of his illustrious background. However, as Hong said in his speech, I really hope to see him back on the SAG stage. to 100, and EEAAO will lead to even more opportunities to share their life story.

