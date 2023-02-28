Entertainment
Black Canadian Film and TV Creators for Black History Month
Black creators in the Canadian TV and film industry say Black History Month is about looking forward as much as looking back.
Here’s a look at what several artists have to say about celebrating black talent and supporting a strong future.
Arnold Pinnock, actor, director, co-creator, executive producer and co-writer of CBC’s The Porter.
For me, black history is not a month, it is celebrated as a month and was officially introduced by Jean Augustine in the House of Commons in 1995. That’s just celebrating it. When it comes to our industry in the sense of celebration, we were in such a wonderful time. You have artists who are at the top of their game. You have musicians, graphic artists, novelists, and it’s just the fact that you have all this black excellence in all of these areas… I can look over my left and right shoulder and see these deep artists making things that are absolutely stellar.
“Collectively, all of us together helping each other means we can achieve amazing things. The beautiful thing about ‘The Porter’ is that we got the best of the best and we achieved something stellar, collectively. That’s that’s where my inspiration comes from and it’s my celebration of black history as opposed to black history month.
Elamin Abdelmahmoud, host of CBC Radio’s daily arts, pop culture and entertainment program “Commotion.”
I don’t remember how it happened, but a few years ago someone introduced me to the concept of February as Black History Month and Black Future Month, and I was immediately seduced by this framing. It seemed like the best and easiest way to solve the obvious problem of Black History Month. It is necessarily retrospective and centered on the problems of the past. But sometimes romanticizing yesterday’s struggles can take your mind off the present.
“Focusing on both black history and the limitless possibilities of black futures felt immediately intuitive to me, because it allows us to sit in the present, imagine those futures, and in doing so, ‘articulate what’s happening between where we are now and how to get there. You can’t imagine the future of black people without wondering how schools aren’t nurturing the full potential of black children. You can’t imagine the black future without acknowledging that the police are using more force against black people. Similarly, you cannot imagine the future of black people without making room for black joy, black creation and black celebration. S ‘there’s a month that celebrates black lives, so it should be celebrating it in all its gamut and glory. So, it’s black history and black future month for me.
Sharine Taylor, writer, critic and director of the documentary Tallawah Abroad, about the Toronto neighborhood better known as “Little Jamaica”.
I have always understood Black History Month as a dual practice. In one game, I think we get great programming across the board, which is never a bad thing. There are opportunities to delve deeper into the varied realities of Black people, our lives, our relationship to land, space, time and creative practices. My peers and I spend every day thinking about black history, our current conditions and the future of black people and what each of us can do to make the spaces we occupy more livable or manageable for the next generation of creators.
“On the other hand, I think about how Black History Month has been exploited by corporations without thinking too much about black people in their spaces. Sometimes it feels passive, out of obligation and meaningless. businesses and organizations will take under the cloak of the celebration of Black History Month, I implore them to question how they are making living conditions more livable for the black people they employ or the black people with whom their work allows them to be in contact.
Lamar Johnson, actor best known for his roles in Clement Virgo’s “Brother” and the HBO drama, “The Last of Us.”
“Black history should be celebrated all the time, not just in a month.
“Just being a Black Canadian creative is important to me because it showcases the beautiful diversity of this country and its artists. Representation is important, so to see us on screen or in any creative medium, it plants the seed for the next generation to follow. and chart their own path.”
Hubert Davis, director of Black Ice and the 2005 documentary short Hardwood.
I think for me personally, Black History Month is a time to reflect on all of the contributions of black people to the world we live in. It’s a time to discover stories of the Black experience that I might not have known before. I think as a black creator, I always want to be reminded of the amazing black artists who have contributed to the conversation. It is a way for me to remind that we are not alone in this work. As black creators, we have always been vital. I’m thinking of the Maya Angelou quote: “You can’t really know where you’re going until you know where you’ve been.”
