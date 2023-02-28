“We are not saving the world”

A fan page shared this photo. (courtesy: @RanbirKTeam)

Kolkata:

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, whose next film “Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar” which is slated for release on March 8, dismissed calls for a Bollywood boycott on social media as baseless.

The actor, who was in town on Sunday to promote his latest rom-com, also denied reports he had been offered a biopic about cricketer Sourav Ganguly.

“If you ask me about a call about the ‘boycott of Bollywood’, I really find it baseless. There are so many negative things to come after the pandemic. Movies are made for entertainment purposes, we don’t don’t save the world. So people come to the cinema to forget the worries. They come to watch movies on the big screen, to have a good time. I just don’t know (understand) the boycott thing,” he said. he told reporters here.

Although the actor did not elaborate on the context of his comments, most recently Shah Rukh Khan”Pathane” faces boycott Bollywood claims suits worn by Deepika Padukone. The actor, best known for his roles in “Barfi”, “Wake Up Sid” And “Rockstar” among others, said that although no film on Saurav Ganguly has been offered to him, he is convinced that a biopic on the cricketing icon would be special.

“Dada is a living legend, not only here but around the world. The biopic about him will be very special. Unfortunately, I was not offered this movie. I don’t know if the makers of the movie are still working on it. write the screenplay.

“For 11 years I have been working on a biopic of Kishore Kumar, the story written by Anurag Basu. I hope this will be my next biopic.” When asked about the hit performance of “Pathaan”, which grossed over Rs 1,000 crore at the box office, the actor said the success of the spy drama had given a boost to the Hindi film industry.

“What Pathane managed to do, the film industry needed it. Very happy and grateful that ‘Pathan’ did that. And I think Shah Rukh Khan deserves all the success of “Pathaan”. I saw him as an actor, I was able to work with him several times. He has given so much to this industry. I’m very proud of him,” he added.

When asked if switching to a comedy was more relaxing and relaxed for an actor compared to films with much more serious content, Ranbir Kapoor said: “I think the rom-com genre is very difficult. You you don’t really have a character there to hide behind, you have to think about your personality.” The actor, who sports a skinny look for “Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar“, also spoke about the hard work required to show a chiseled body on the screen.

“Every actor who shows abs on screen is a very sad person, they have nothing to eat for three months, so they can get abs,” he said.

About some of his films which became blockbusters and others which were flops, he said: “Every film has its own destiny, you can’t label it. I’m happy ‘Brahmastra: Part One’ which released in 2022 and had been in the works for several years was such a hit. We still have the second and third parts. And I’m thrilled about it.” Reflecting on the successes and failures of his 15-plus-year career, the actor said it’s important to talk about his failures and own up to them.

“In my career of over 15 years, there have been about 18 films – some of which have been commercial successes and some of which have been commercial failures. As a person from a very young age, I am used to what is a success and to what is a failure… Failure has always taught you something about yourself and it is very important to acknowledge your failures, to talk about your failures I am very happy to talk about failures,” he said.

When asked which Bengali director he would like to work with, Kapoor replied, “Sujoy Ghosh, Shoojit Sircar… I love their works.” As the reporter continued naming Aniruddha Roy Choudhury, Srijit Mukherji, he said “Yes, yes…everyone…Actually not just Bengali directors…it can be a director from other states as long as it’s a good story and a good character for me.” Asked about the trolling celebrities face on social media, the actor joked, “I’m officially not on social media. I love trolling. I troll all my friends. It’s said in jest, but sometimes the trolls are below the belt.” “If they (the fans) like us, they shower us with love. If not, they’re trolling… ultimately it’s their money,” he added.

About his experience of Kolkata, Ranbir Kapoor said: “I had shot parts of ‘Barfi’ here. Kolkata is one of the few cities in India which is very rich in culture. People here are very different from others. I love the food. I savored delicacies like Sorshe Maachh (gathered fish) which was topped with ‘misti doi’ (sweet curd). Kolkata is one of my favorite cities.