Jansen Panettiere, actor and younger brother of Hayden Panettiere, died of an enlarged heart, his family say





Actor Jansen Panettiere died this month of an enlarged heart, his family said in a statement Monday. Panettiere, the younger brother of Hayden Panettiere, died Feb. 19 in New York City. He was 28, according to Variety. It is with great sadness that we share the terrible and untimely loss of our beautiful Jansen, the family said in a statement. Although it offered little comfort, the medical examiner reported that Jansens’ sudden death was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), associated with aortic valve complications. The statement, which was signed by father Skip Panettiere, mother Lesley Vogel and sister Hayden, read: Jansens’ heart was seen in his eyes, and his charm in his bright, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of living in his dry spirit. “His charisma, warmth, compassion for others and creative spirit will forever live on in our hearts and in the hearts of everyone he met. Since the early 2000s, Jansen Panettiere had appeared in several TV shows and played characters in series such as Even Stevens, Third Watch, Everybody Hates Chris and Major Crimes. In season nine of The Walking Dead, he played Casper in an episode called The Calm Before. Producers from Valhalla Entertainment, the production company behind The Walking Dead, expressed their condolences on Twitter. The Panettiere siblings starred together in the 2004 Disney Channel movie Tiger Cruise, on a naval aircraft carrier with military families on board. Jansen Panettiere branched out into voice acting and brought characters from Blues Clues, Robots and Ice Age: The Meltdown to life. Her most recent role was a role in a romantic comedy titled Love and Love Not which was released last year.

