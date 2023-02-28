Courteney Cox receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame; ‘Friends’ co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow attend the ceremony

When they said they’d be there for you, they sure meant it!

HOLLYWOOD– When they said they’d be there for you, they sure meant it!

Actress and producer Courteney Cox received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and two of her “Friends” co-stars made sure not to miss their daughter’s big day.

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow attended Monday’s star unveiling ceremony in Hollywood, despite the not-so-great weather.

“It’s really surreal because I’m from Birmingham, Alabama, and the only time you see your name on a sidewalk is if you did it yourself with a stick in the wet cement,” joked Cox.

The “Friends” trio, who have remained close friends long after the show’s 10 seasons, shared a special moment at the ceremony, calling themselves “another gentleman’s sisters.”

“We are deeply, deeply proud to know you,” Kudrow told Cox. “You are the definition of a truly beautiful, talented, and most importantly, truly good, decent human being.”

Cox’s star is actually located a few feet away from Aniston’s star.

“We are so proud of you, we love you, your sisters from another gentleman…for 30 years!” Aniston said with a smile.

Cox’s daughter, Coco Arquette, whom she shares with actor David Arquette, also attended Monday’s ceremony with actress and friend Laura Dern.

In 2021, Cox joined all of her former “Friends” co-stars for the highly acclaimed reunion special, which received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for “Outstanding Variety Special.”