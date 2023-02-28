Entertainment
Courteney Cox receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame; ‘Friends’ co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow attend the ceremony
When they said they’d be there for you, they sure meant it!
Actress and producer Courteney Cox received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and two of her “Friends” co-stars made sure not to miss their daughter’s big day.
Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow attended Monday’s star unveiling ceremony in Hollywood, despite the not-so-great weather.
“It’s really surreal because I’m from Birmingham, Alabama, and the only time you see your name on a sidewalk is if you did it yourself with a stick in the wet cement,” joked Cox.
The “Friends” trio, who have remained close friends long after the show’s 10 seasons, shared a special moment at the ceremony, calling themselves “another gentleman’s sisters.”
“We are deeply, deeply proud to know you,” Kudrow told Cox. “You are the definition of a truly beautiful, talented, and most importantly, truly good, decent human being.”
Cox’s star is actually located a few feet away from Aniston’s star.
“We are so proud of you, we love you, your sisters from another gentleman…for 30 years!” Aniston said with a smile.
Cox’s daughter, Coco Arquette, whom she shares with actor David Arquette, also attended Monday’s ceremony with actress and friend Laura Dern.
In 2021, Cox joined all of her former “Friends” co-stars for the highly acclaimed reunion special, which received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for “Outstanding Variety Special.”
