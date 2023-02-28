Northwestern Mens Tennis Hosts Triple Header This Weekend

Northwestern hosted a trio of roller coasters at the Combe Tennis Center this weekend, looking to round out his resume against a cohort of Memphis, Vanderbilt and UIC teams ahead of the start of Big Ten action in March.

The Wildcats, who were ranked 13th at the start of the weekend, were coming off a three-game winning streak and in the midst of a steady rise in the standings at the start of the weekend.

However, NU started shaky. Friday night against No. 42 Memphis, the Cats struggled to live up to their freshly minted top-15 ranking and seemed to trail the Tigers from start to finish.

Memphis did a relatively quick job in doubles, knocking out No. 2 fielder Natan Spear senior and grad student Trice Pickens 6-3 before securing the doubles point at No. 3 by beating second Felix Nordby and junior Gleb Blekher, 6-4.

Moving on to singles, graduate student Ivan Yatsuk on Court 1 was the first to fall, going down in straight sets against 35th-ranked Tigers star Pablo Alemany. Memphis won another by knocking out Cats second student Max Bengtsson, a new face in the No. 6 spot who has recently been a revolving door for the team, before NU battled to put one on the dashboard.

With the score at 3-1, eyes turned to the remaining courts, all in the third sets. It looked like NU could pull off a comeback after forcing thirds, but that dream came to a halt when Blekher lost their third set 7-5, ending the Tigers’ 4-1 win painfully.

Going into Sunday, the Cats were ready to put him behind them and face No. 71 Vanderbilt.

The doubles matches featured plenty of changes in a roster that hasn’t seen many, with graduate student pair Simen Bratholm and No. 54-ranked Yatsuk separated for the first time this season. Bratholm lined up Pickens at No. 2 and Yatsuk with Blekher at No. 1, with the No. 3 field being played by another new duo of Nordby and Spear.

Despite the three new pairs, the Commodores collected the doubles point and put the Wildcats in a comeback position before the singles.

And they came back. Yatsuk made light work of Vanderbilt on Court 1, picking up NU’s first point of the match 6-3, 6-4. Pickens and Bratholm quickly followed suit, beating their opponents in straight sets to give the Cats a 3-1 lead.

The win was clinched by NU’s Blekher, capping the Cats’ 4-1 win – a victory that came entirely from straight-set singles matches.

The redemption arc didn’t end there. Hours after their victory over the Commodores, NU took on the University of Illinois-Chicago.

The pairs of doubles remixed earlier in the day occupied the same places against the Flames. Pickens and Bratholm fell early to UIC, but Nordby and Spear quickly won their match and Blekher and Yatsuk beat the Flames in the final game to win 7-5 and take the doubles point.

Going into singles 1-0, NU’s elimination of the Flames became a rather one-sided competition. Bratholm handled UIC’s Aleksa Bucan on the No. 2 field 6-1, 6-1 to put the Cats ahead 2-0, and Spear and Blekher quickly followed suit with back-to-back wins to give victory 4 -0 to NONE.

After this weekend’s home triple, the Cats improve to 9-4 overall and head East next weekend to try their luck against the Ivy League.

