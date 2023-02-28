



Publication date: February 28, 2023 Author: Ayushee Joshi Bollywood actors often want to become producers, and most of them produce their own movies. As a producer, the stars can realize the projects they have always wanted and also promote new talents. They make low-budget films that earn a lot at the box office, which gives them more money to finance their other projects. But many of them failed to produce as much as others. Let’s take a look at the list of some of the Bollywood actors whose production houses were shut down before they got big: Amitabh Bachchan One of the legendary actors, Amitabh Bachchan started his production company in the 90s with some big projects but with the new millennium, the company went bankrupt and later closed. Sunil Shetty Actor Suniel Shetty has launched his production house Popcorn Entertainment Ltd. in the early 2000s and produced a few films. But, was soon closed due to failure. Ameesha Patel The beautiful 2000-era actress also opened her production house as Ameesha Patel Productions, with a grand opening night in 2011, but the company was shut down as none of the projects came to fruition. Rajpal Yadav Rajpal Yadav launched his production house Shree Naurang Godavari Entertainment Ltd. who produced his film Ata Pata Lapata which failed to impress audiences at the box office and the company was shut down. Manisha Koirala The actress produced Paisa Vasool under her Manisha Koirala Moving Images banner, starring her and Sushmita Sen. The film was a flop and later the company was shut down. SRK-Juhi Chawla The duo started a production house named Dreamz Unlimited which produced a few films which flopped at the box office. It was shut down and later SRK revamped it as Red Chillies Entertainment Ltd.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jagrantv.com/en-show/bollywood-stars-with-failed-production-houses-rc1039260 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos