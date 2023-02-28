Entertainment
The 2023 Oscars acting races are getting vicious
Everything has won everything.
Two major Oscar spokespeople descended on Hollywood this weekend, the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Producers Guild Awards.
Everything Everywhere All At Once, the trippy and moving art film that was a big theatrical hit last summer, took top prizes at both, almost guaranteeing it will win the Best Picture Oscar on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre.
Momentum for what was once its closest rivals The Fabelmans, The Banshees of Inisherin and, to a lesser extent, Top Gun: Maverick is dead. There is no conceivable path to victory for any of these films. Everything Everywhere has been and will continue to be an unstoppable juggernaut.
However, the acting races are heating up.
Right now, there’s only one shoo-in: Ke Huy Quan will take the Best Supporting Actor award for Everything Everywhere, after winning the same category at the Golden Globes and SAGs.
But Best Actress, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress are tighter than a star’s forehead after Botox treatment.
The actress match is Cate Blanchett for her titanic turn in Tr vs. Michelle Yeoh as the ass-kicking, emotionally ravaged Evelyn in Everywhere. Both Yeoh and Blanchett won Globes in the comedy and drama categories respectively. But Blanchett has been on a roll ever since, beating Yeoh at the UK BAFTAs and Critics’ Choice Awards. That is, until Sunday night, when Yeoh triumphed at the SAG Awards, proclaiming to the world, “S- -t! F- -k!”
Blanchett’s main benefit, now that we know Everything Everywhere will win Best Picture, is that voters are still very fond of writer-director Todd Fields psychological thriller Tr. In addition to the actress, she’s nominated for Best Film, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing and Best Cinematography. The best and most logical way to show her some love will be to spread the love and tick the Blanchetts box.
Still, Blanchett has won three Golden Guys before. It’s Yeohs’ first nod to the beloved Oscars in a career spanning more than three decades. The category is a draw.
Meanwhile, for best actor, Brendan Fraser, the favorite since The Whale’s debut in Venice, was in the throes of a crisis. He lost the Globe to Butler, who won universal acclaim for his performance as King in Elvis. Although it triumphed at the Critics’ Choice Awards, it was not even nominated for the BAFTA, which was won by Butler, the only American in the category. This is important because a large portion of Oscar voters are foreigners. But it was Fraser, not Butler, who was called to the stage at the SAGs.
Still, I give the edge to Butler, who helms a far less controversial film (The Whale, on the other hand, has split the industry) and has charmed voters at events across the world. A charmed observer at an Elvis screening in London told me that Butler spoke superbly for over an hour and was very impressive. Others echoed their applause in the United States.
Perhaps the biggest surprise of the SAG Awards came when Jamie Lee Curtis won for his cruel and unusual character as a tax collector in Everything Everywhere. Until then, Curtis had lost the Globe, Critics’ Choice, and most other major trophies to Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Regardless of the Sunday night blip, Bassett will likely win her first Oscar for playing Queen Ramonda in the MCU.
Voting for the 2023 Oscars begins Tuesday.
