ACTOR/DIRECTOR/PRODUCER MICHAEL B. JORDAN TO BE HONORED WITH HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME STAR







WHO | HONORED Michael B. JordanEMCEE Lupita Sanchez Cornejo, president of the Hollywood Chamber of CommerceGUEST SPEAKERS Jonathan Majors and Ryan CooglerWHAT Dedication of the 2,751st star on the Hollywood Walk of FameWHEN Wednesday, March 1 at 11:30 a.m. PTOR 6201 Hollywood Boulevard in front of Funko HollywoodWATCH LIVE The event will be streamed live exclusively on walkoffame.comActor, producer and director Michael B. Jordan will be honored by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, March 1, with the 2,751st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Motion Pictures category.The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has proudly hosted the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame since 1960. The Chamber exists to transform business and improve lives. Through the Walk of Fame, the Chamber celebrates the business that turns us all into the entertainment business. Entertainment is a unique blend of art and business: it uplifts and inspires us all.ABOUT OUR HONOREDMichael B. Jordan has become a household name thanks to his many big-screen roles, says Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez. To say that this star did not grow up with the dream of being an actor! Luckily for us, he had a change of heart and now he will be honored with an iconic star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Martinez added. .Director/Actor/Producer Michael B. Jordan is recognized as an industry leader committed to social change in Hollywood through his art and philanthropy. Making his feature film directorial debut, Jordan will reprise the role of Adonis Creed in CREED III, which hits theaters and IMAX on March 3, 2023. The third installment in the CREED series, Adonis must battle his friend from Damian’s childhood, played by Jonathan Majors, in the ring to win the ultimate fight. Next, Jordan is set to star in and produce RAINBOW SIX, directed by Chad Stahelski, where he’ll reprise CIA agent-turned-Navy SEAL John Clark; MGM reinvents THE THOMAS CROWNE AFFAIR, written by Wes Tooke; Danny Boyles METHUSELAH; and I AM LEGEND 2 alongside Will Smith. Jordan will also be teaming up with director Ryan Coogler on WRONG ANSWER for the fourth time. Century. Additionally, he produced and starred in the Denzel Washington-directed feature JOURNAL FOR JORDAN. He also starred in the commercial for an NBA short film, NBA Lane, for the 75th anniversary season, which AdAge named one of the top 5 creative campaigns of the week. Jordan also recently starred in the record-breaking Super Bowl LV commercial for Amazon Alexa, which topped the social/digital charts according to AdWeek and Deadline. He was also named the Fast Companys Best Super Bowl Ad of 2021.Jordan starred in and produced WITHOUT REMORDS, which was released on Amazon Prime Video on April 30, 2021. Based on the Tom Clancy series, Jordan took on the iconic role of John Clark . He also starred in and produced the critically acclaimed film, JUST MERCY, based on the memoir of Bryan Stevenson – lawyer, social justice activist and founder of the Equal Justice Initiative. Before production began, Jordan partnered with Warner Media to create a unique company-wide inclusion policy, with JUST MERCY becoming the first film made under the new policy. The film premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival and was released on January 10, 2020. its multi-dimensional portrayal of the tormented Erik Killmonger. The Ryan Coogler-directed Disney/Marvel juggernaut grossed over $1.3 billion at the global box office and was nominated for a Best Picture Oscar in 2019. In late 2018, he starred in and produced CREED II, taking over the role of Adonis Creed. CREED II broke box office records as the highest-grossing live-action film to ever open on Thanksgiving weekend. market. In 2018, the company co-produced the Emmy-nominated HBO Films adaptation of FAHRENHEIT 451, which earned Jordan a Producers Guild Award. Also under the Outlier Societys domain is the drama series OWN DAVID MAKES MAN from Oscar-winning co-writer MOONLIGHT Tarell Alvin McCraney. The first season was nominated as Best Drama Series for a Critics Choice Award and a Broadcast Film Critics Association Award, as well as a Peabody Award and a Gotham Award in the Breakthrough Series – Longform category. They also produced the second season. Last year, the company saw the premiere of AMCc 61st Street, a legal drama series starring Courtney B. Vance, and the second season of RAISING DION, one of Netflix’s most-streamed shows of 2019. Outlier Society is producing two upcoming projects. with Amazon Studios, including THE GREATEST, a Muhammad Ali series, and VICTORIES GREATER THAN DEATH, based on the novel of the same name by Charlie Jane Anders, which is currently nominated for the Andrew Norton Nebula Award for Middle Grade and Young Adult Fiction, the Hugo Award for Best Young Adult Book and a finalist for the 2022 Locus Award for Best Young Adult Novel. Outlier Society’s impressive upcoming slate includes Amazon Studios’ adaptation of Akwaeke Emezi’s highly anticipated novel YOU MADE A FOOL OF DEATH WITH YOUR BEAUTY, STATIC SHOCK, a live-action adaptation of the groundbreaking DC Comics series. , written by Randy McKinnon and with Reginald Hudlin also producing alongside Outlier; THOMAS CROWN AFFAIR is written by Wes Tooke, an adaptation of BLACK LEOPARD, RED WOLF by acclaimed author Marlon James, is adapted by Oscar-winning writer Tarell McCraney and the action/thriller film METHUSELAH directed by Danny Boyle. In the TV space, Outlier’s upcoming projects include the second season of RAISING DION, one of Netflix’s most streamed shows of 2019, 61st STREET for AMC, and the recently aired second season of DAVID MAKES MAN for OWN.Jordan continues to be an architect for change in the community and in 2019, with support from the Obama Foundation and My Brothers Keeper, launched the Outlier Society Fellowship. Born out of a desire to create more opportunities for underrepresented backgrounds or communities, the core program focuses on developing the next generation of leaders in the media, arts and entertainment industry. In response to the social justice movement sweeping the country, Jordan and Color of Change launched the #ChangeHollywood initiative in July 2020, which begins with a roadmap for change that outlines concrete ways to invest in content anti-racism and authentic black stories. , investing in black talent and reinvesting police funds to support black communities. To support his hometown community of Newarks, Jordan recently announced the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic, a first historically black basketball showcase for colleges and universities (HBCUs) in partnership with Turner Sports, Invesco QQQ, WME Sports , Harris Blitzer Sports. & Entertainment (HBSE) and Scout/Horizon Media. The one-day double basketball showcase will provide an immersive cultural experience highlighting elements of HBCU life and culture, including Battle of the Bands, food events, live musical performances, music festivals cinema, academic and professional opportunities, etc. The event will take place on December 18, 2021 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, and will feature four of the top Division I HBCU men’s basketball programs. the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Prize at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival, among other accolades that year. Michael B. 