Professor Michelle Huang talks about health care disparities in Asian American literature

English and Asian American Studies Professor Michelle Huang explained at an event on Monday how Asian American dystopian fiction provides a case study through which health inequalities could be analyzed.

“Reading contemporary Asian American literature primarily through the proximity or exclusion of whiteness fails to grasp how it fits into a larger racial formation,” Huang said.

About 40 members of the community gathered in the hall of the university to listen to Huang Chang-rae Lee’s “On Such A Full Sea” at the same time.

The conference, entitled “Racial Disintegration: Biomedical Futurity at the Environmental Limit”, is part of the Klopsteg Lecture Series, a long series of lectures organized by the Science in Human Culture program.

“’On Such A Full Sea’ and other Asian American dystopian fiction…(present) racism as a symptom, rather than the underlying cause, of inequitable health care,” Huang said.

Huang centered the idea of ​​”studious uprooting”, analyzing how race marginalizes minority groups — even in situations where people claim race is irrelevant.

Second year PhD in English. Student Ryan Nhu said he found the idea useful for analyzing race — not just in literature, but in broader conversations on campus.

“On a personal note, I was moved by (Huang’s stories),” Nhu said. “The ‘studious uprooting’ is an interesting aesthetic observation that she makes, but one that is rooted in a personal story.”

Huang used a studious uprooting to illustrate the inequalities in the treatment of black, Latino and indigenous patients.

Specifically, Huang challenged precision medicine, in which healthcare providers target an individual’s genome sequence in order to find a personalized treatment. Huang found that these providers never recognized that the drugs would go to the wealthiest, rather than equitably helping society as a whole.

“Race cannot be encapsulated in one body, but claims that biomedical development is making race obsolete persist,” Huang said.

Huang pointed out how minority populations have historically been used as medical test subjects — often against their own will.

She also spoke about her own experiences with precision medicine and her observations of inequities at local institutions like Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

“The precision medicine approach hampers quality health care by ignoring that race is not constituted individually, but by neighborhoods and communities and larger-scale systems,” Huang said.

Weinberg senior Cindy Shou said Huang has been her mentor since taking Asian American Studies 275: Introduction to Asian American Literature. Last year. She attended the conference because she thought Huang’s literary analysis corresponded to issues in the field of public health.

In the same vein, a second-year doctorate in English. Student Yasmin Yoon said she was struck by how Huang covered multiple disciplines in her speech.

“Professor Huang’s work is a very important intervention in the common understanding of how we think about race and how we read race, not just in literature but in people,” Yoon said.

After his lecture, attendees asked Huang about his personal motivations for pursuing his field.

Huang said the discourse on race has been stagnant, which she says is why there is controversy surrounding her teaching in schools.

She added that she often teaches undergraduate students who are shocked to realize their ignorance of Asian American history.

Huang said it wasn’t the students’ fault that they didn’t learn their own history. However, she said students would know more if Asian American studies were part of the common curriculum starting in kindergarten.

“I’m an Asian American studies teacher, and I’ve never taken an Asian American studies class in my life,” Huang said. “So (my students) are way ahead of me.”

E-mail: [email protected]

Twitter: @beatricedvilla

Related stories:

— Professors break down racial and LGBTQ+ health disparities in forum

— Professor Hogarth from the University of Illinois talks about eugenics and its roots in slavery

— Artists explore the theme of equality during a multidisciplinary event of the Cercle des arts