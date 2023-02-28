Jesus Revolution Features North Dakota Actor, Surpasses Box Office Estimates





BISMARCK, ND (KFYR) – In June 1971, the cover of Time magazine proclaimed a revolution of Jesus. Now a major film has been made about the movement that started in California in the late 60s and early 70s. Jordan Andrusky plays a young deacon in the new Jesus Revolution movie. In real life, he is the son of Bismarck natives John and Hannah Erbele. Jordan says that since he was a kid, acting was all he wanted to be and that passion continued to grow with him. Despite the rejection that often accompanies success in Hollywood, he said he knew God’s hands were busy behind the scenes. Just getting the role in Jesus Revolution, it was an amazing feeling to know that God has control over my life and over my career and everything. And that’s, honestly, what I did, I just gave everything to God and he just opened the doors now, so that’s pretty cool, Andrusky said. Jordan’s parents and wife joined him on the red carpet for the movie’s opening and it was an experience mom, Hannah Erbele, will never forget. She says it was so moving to see the hard work and perseverance pay off for her son. Jordan’s parents and his wife joined Jordan Andrusky (left) on the red carpet for the opening of the films. (KARY) It brought tears to my eyes just because I actually know what it takes, even being a small part in this movie, but what it really takes to get there. It’s tenacity, it’s never giving up and I saw that in him, said Hannah Erbele, Jordan’s mother. Andrusky said working behind the scenes on other films helped him feel comfortable on set, but the thought of working with Kelsey Grammer was stressful. However, the anxiety did not last long; he said those nerves quickly melted away. Yeah, I was a little nervous acting alongside Kelsey Grammer just because he’s, in my mind, a legend in the industry and all. But when I first met him, he really embodied the role of Pastor Chuck Smith, and he just had that pastor-like attitude towards him, Andrusky said. Andrusky said the production company begins each day with prayer, something he deeply values. He will then move to Nashville to pursue a career in screenwriting, but also says he’s not done acting yet and is waiting for God to open another door for him. Jesus Revolution made $15.5 million in its opening weekend at the box office, more than double what was expected. Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

