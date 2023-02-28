Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow had a friends reunion





Courteney Cox’s friends lined up for her as she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In fact, some of these friends were notably his Friends co-stars: Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow. On Monday, they attended the ceremony honoring Cox’s career in Hollywood, including his legendary roles in shining valley, Cougar Cityand the Shout franchise, as well as her most iconic role as Monica Geller on Friends . Inadvertently, the mini Friends the reunion may also have provided an unintended update on the life of Aniston’s famous character. When Lupita Sanchez Cornejo, president of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, called Aniston and Kudrow to join Cox on stage, she accidentally misnamed Aniston’s character. Our next speakers are both actors. They worked on the hit show Friends in the roles of Rachel Geller and Phoebe Buffay, Cornejo said. Yes, Kudrow played Phoebe Buffay, but Aniston’s character was actually called Rachel Green for most of the show, though *spoiler alert* she does end up with Ross Geller (David Schwimmer). All this to say that Cornejo accidentally triggered an interesting Friends Question: Did Rachel change her last name to Geller? Cox corrected Cornejo after people in the audience shouted, Rachel Green! However, Cox then said, She married Ross, though. Didn’t she marry Ross? Aniston argued that Rachel kept her own name very well.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/anthonyrobledo/courteney-cox-hollywood-walk-of-fame-friends-reunion The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos