Leland Invests $30,000 for Baseball Stadium Development Feasibility Study

Plans for a Leland Baseball Stadium have been initiated and a feasibility study is underway from the City of Leland to assess its potential. (Courtesy of JPR Architectes)

Brunswick Leland County officials have agreed to dole out tens of thousands of dollars to explore its next potential boon to economic growth.

The news fell on February 1 that Texas Rangers owning group REV Entertainment is interested in bringing a 1,400-acre sports and entertainment complex to US Highway 17 in the Jackeys Creek area. Plans designed by Jones, Petrie, Rafinski (JPR) Architects show it would be located between Brunswick Forest and a Walmart supercenter in Leland.

On Monday, the city council earmarked $30,000 to pay consulting firm Baker Tilly to do a feasibility study on the project. It will conduct a financial analysis and document review of the prospective project, including:

Capital Funding Sources

Review of project documents and forms

Due diligence on construction and operating costs

Determine project financial gaps

Identify sources of revenue to offset debt incurred during financing

Identify potential financing methods

Estimate the impact of the project on the community, including job growth and overall economic impact

City spokeswoman Jessica Jewell noted that REV has submitted concept designs, but the study will need to be completed before any architectural or planning work is underway.

REV Entertainment, along with county officials from Leland and Brunswick, had the idea of ​​bringing a ballpark to the booming city since last summer, according to internal emails obtained by Port City Daily.

Senior REV executives traveled to the region in December to present their idea to regional stakeholders, county and city leaders, state politicians, local sports coaches, businesses, organizations and to the leaders of neighboring municipalities. Information sessions took place over three days.

REV has two locations in Texas, the 40,000-seat Globe Life Field, where the Rangers play, and the 48,000-seat Choctaw Stadium, home to the Dallas Jackals, North Texas Soccer Club and XFL Arlington Renegades.

In the decade since the Texas group was formed, the complex where its stadiums are located has expanded with the Arlington Entertainment District. Once barren land now shelters hotels, the first MLB-approved 18-hole golf course, a museum, and a 300-unit upscale residential community, with a convention center and hotel on the way.

The model has become a selling point for other municipalities in which the group seeks to expand. In autumn, REV has partnered with the City of Shreveport to bring baseball back to the city of Louisiana at the vacant 180-acre fairgrounds that hadn’t been used in over 10 years.

Lelands Stadium would be 10 times smaller than the Rangers Globe Life Field arena. According to JPR’s concept design proposal, it could hold around 4,000 or 5,000 fans.

REV’s presentation to stakeholders, obtained by Port City Daily, said it would invest $100 million in entertainment, restaurants and a hotel in Leland. In addition to the stadium, it includes approximately 1,700 parking spaces and an additional 400 spaces to accommodate the surrounding mixed-use development.

It will be surrounded by houses to be built at Jackeys Creek.

The planned development will likely happen regardless of baseball, City Manager David Hollis wrote to staff in internal emails.

The development is in line with Lelands 2045 Vision, according to Jewell. It offers a mixed-use nodal development that emphasizes a sense of place through form-based development that balances the built and natural environments.

The stadium property is located in an unincorporated area of ​​the county, adjacent to Leland. Jewell said the owner, Jackeys Creek Investors LLC, and city officials had conversations about voluntary annexation to Leland.

A petition for voluntary annexation has yet to be submitted, she said. Once submitted, the process typically takes three months.

Jewell said the city has no documents assessing preliminary numbers, costs or revenue from the stadium. She also couldn’t give the proposed split between Leland and REV Entertainment to handle the facility.

This is part of the due diligence that was currently being undertaken, Jewell said.

REV would manage operations through a rental agreement and oversee ticketing, marketing, branding and revenue growth. The same is true at the 4,000-seat Grainger Stadium in Kinston, where the Down East Wood Ducks play, and the smaller Hickorys venue for the Crawdads.

This won’t be the first time a minor league ballpark has been built in the area. Wilmington’s two-year-old Riverfront Park was touted as the site of a 6,000-seat stadium in 2012, to be paid for by taxpayers to the tune of $37 million. The Atlanta Braves and Mandalay Baseball explored the potential lands, but a referendum to build the stadium, which would have raised property taxes by 2.5 cents per $100, fell through among voters.

Today, Live Oak Pavilion stands instead.

A stadium is the most exciting entertainment idea this city or even surrounding towns have had in quite some time, Leland resident Aaron Furr wrote to the Port City Daily. Even though Wilmington turned [a stadium] down, I believe even Wilmington would benefit. Of course, there are other ideas of what could be done with the space.

REV noted in its presentation that if the stadium is approved, it could bring more than baseball to the area. To catch a minor league game now, fans would have to drive an hour south to Myrtle Beach. The Pelicans, a Single-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, compete in the Carolina League at a ballpark across from the Broadway at the Beach shopping and dining complex.

Or in the immediate area they can drive 15 minutes through the Cape Fear Memorial to catch the Collegiate Sharks of Wilmington, the eastern division of the Coastal Plain League which plays at Legion Stadium at Buck Hardee Field.

REV boasts of having hosted 125 major events over the past two years at its Arlington locations. It has grossed $120 million since 2020 from rodeos, football, rugby and soccer matches, and concerts, including top performers like Elton John, Lady Gaga and Paul McCartney.

He also maintains working relationships with entities such as Live Nation, AEG, XFL, Teton Ridge and the Big 12 Conference. However, either of these companies would become competition as Live Nation operates the 7,000-seat Live Oak Bank Pavilion on Wilmington’s waterfront and the 1,500-seat outdoor amphitheater at Greenfield Lake, about 10 miles away in Wilmington. .

Live Nation did not respond to PCDs’ request to comment on whether it would work with REV locally if the stadium was approved for Leland.

The location chosen at the north end of the county is preferred by the baseball group due to separation from other similar sites and the untapped and growing market in northern Brunswick County and New County. Hanover, Hollis wrote to staff in December, according to internal emails.

Paying for the stadium could rest on the shoulders of the voting public; a county-wide municipal bond was issued as an option, but that also means getting all municipalities on board. With the approval of county commissioners, a referendum could be held on a ballot in November, he added.

The rental income will offset the debt service on the bond, as well as the increased value created around the stadium, Hollis wrote.

Jewell said the city is still considering a bond referendum, but is looking at all potential funding options.

A bond could increase infrastructure costs, including updates to existing roads connecting nearby neighborhoods and commercial areas, as well as additional entry points on Highways 17 and 133. Street improvements will continue as development scales and traffic increases, Hollis wrote in an email. These plans will need to be coordinated with other agencies, including the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Road improvements will be needed regardless of baseball, Hollis said, and explained that the development will meet all environmental regulations imposed for stormwater runoff, flooding and wetland protection.

If the obligation is accepted, by winter 2024, the final construction documents will be signed, and a first inauguration will take place by spring 2024. The opening day is scheduled for spring 2026.

The results of the feasibility study will be presented to council and shared with the public once completed. The study is expected to last 60 to 90 days.

I think this could be a wonderful opportunity for Leland, Brunswick County and the Cape Fear region as a whole, Leland Councilman Bill McHugh wrote to the Port City Daily. We’re in the very early stages of this discussion, so I just don’t have the information I need to make an informed decision yet.

Board member Veronica Carter shared the same sentiment, but added that the devil is the details we don’t have yet.

