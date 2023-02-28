Acting rewards without gender categories? Here’s where the celebrities are

LOS ANGELES On the red carpet before the Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, the stars answered the usual questions. Were they excited to be here? Yes. How does it feel to be recognized? Amazing. What TV show would they like to guest star on? The White Lotus.

But one question we posed caused almost everyone to pause, think for several seconds, and then respond by thinking out loud, often with a caveat or pivot in the middle:

Should major awards shows eliminate separate acting categories for men and women? we asked.

The ongoing debate over gender-neutral acting awards, which could also mean fewer nominations for everyone, is once again part of the conversation this awards season. In 2021, the Gotham Awards, which honor independent films, dropped separate acting categories for men and women. Last year, the Brit Awards, Britain’s equivalent of the Grammys, merged their Best Male Artist and Best Female Artist of the Year categories into one gender-neutral award. And this year, the event faced backlash for not nominating any women for the award. The Grammy Awards eliminated many gendered categories from the 2012 ceremony.

Non-binary actors as Emma Corrin, who are often forced to choose a category in which to be considered, have called for gender-neutral award categories. Non-binary trans performer Justin David Sullivan of the Broadway musical & Juliet pulled his name from consideration when Tony Award eligibility decisions were announced earlier this month, putting public pressure on price. (The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which awards the Oscars, and the Television Academy, which administers the Emmy Awards, study gender-neutral categories, according to the Los Angeles Times. Nominees can already request gender-neutral wording for their awards at both events.)

The immediate response from many SAG Awards attendees was a wish for the awards to be more inclusive.