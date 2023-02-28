Entertainment
Acting rewards without gender categories? Here’s where the celebrities are
LOS ANGELES On the red carpet before the Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, the stars answered the usual questions. Were they excited to be here? Yes. How does it feel to be recognized? Amazing. What TV show would they like to guest star on? The White Lotus.
But one question we posed caused almost everyone to pause, think for several seconds, and then respond by thinking out loud, often with a caveat or pivot in the middle:
Should major awards shows eliminate separate acting categories for men and women? we asked.
The ongoing debate over gender-neutral acting awards, which could also mean fewer nominations for everyone, is once again part of the conversation this awards season. In 2021, the Gotham Awards, which honor independent films, dropped separate acting categories for men and women. Last year, the Brit Awards, Britain’s equivalent of the Grammys, merged their Best Male Artist and Best Female Artist of the Year categories into one gender-neutral award. And this year, the event faced backlash for not nominating any women for the award. The Grammy Awards eliminated many gendered categories from the 2012 ceremony.
Non-binary actors as Emma Corrin, who are often forced to choose a category in which to be considered, have called for gender-neutral award categories. Non-binary trans performer Justin David Sullivan of the Broadway musical & Juliet pulled his name from consideration when Tony Award eligibility decisions were announced earlier this month, putting public pressure on price. (The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which awards the Oscars, and the Television Academy, which administers the Emmy Awards, study gender-neutral categories, according to the Los Angeles Times. Nominees can already request gender-neutral wording for their awards at both events.)
The immediate response from many SAG Awards attendees was a wish for the awards to be more inclusive.
I think that’s a positive thing, said Will Sharpe, who plays Ethan Spiller, the workaholic tech nerd married to Harper on Season 2 of The White Lotus, which won TV’s top award for a series. dramatic on Sunday night, noting that he believed it would level the playing field.
Why not? said Michael Imperioli, who plays female Hollywood producer Dominic Di Grasso on The White Lotus, about the combination of acting categories. It’s a great acting soup.
Other nominees addressed the potential benefit for non-binary actors.
There are people who don’t want to be defined by gender, and I want to help make the awards more inclusive for them, said Rhea Seehorn, who plays attorney Kim Wexler on Better Call Saul, which was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for its final season.
But then she stopped.
At the same time, she added, until women and non-binary artists get as much screen time as men, it’s not very fair to compare performance.
The top prizes often go to the actors who spend the most screen time, and a recent study found that in 2021, in the 100 highest-grossing movies, male characters outnumber women by almost two to one.
Jamie Lee Curtis, who won the supporting actress statuette for her role in Everything Everywhere, opposite both Golden Globe winner Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and BAFTA winner Kerry Condon ( The Banshees of Inisherin), echoed Mrs. Seehorn’s indecisiveness.
I’m all for inclusion, which is the most important thing, she said, but, at the same time, I want to make sure that as many opportunities are available to people. I know a lot of people believe in gay education. There are a lot of young women who get very quiet when the boys get very loud.
Female nominees in particular expressed concern that the idea of a single award would give men a distinct advantage due to the richer and more numerous roles available to them.
There are still plenty of male leads, said Patricia Arquette, who plays Harmony Cobel, Marks’ overbearing boss, in Severance, which was nominated for Outstanding Ensemble Performance in a Drama Series. I don’t know if that would be fair.
Until there’s a 50-50 opportunity, we still have to have our own categories, said Olivia Williams, who plays Camilla Parker Bowles in The Crown Season 5, who was also nominated for Best Performance ensemble in a drama series.
Sarah Polley, writer and director of the all-female film Women Talking, which examines sexual assault in a religious community, said the potential for parity in consideration had to be weighed against the realities of the film and television industries.
What none of us want to see is a general acting category where it ends up being all-male nominees, she said, which I think is fear and that’s a real fear.
But, she added, there were also important considerations to weigh that go beyond fairness to the issue of core identity.
We have a non-binary actor in our cast, she said, referring to August Winter, who plays Melvin, a character who lives as an openly trans man in a patriarchal society. And it would have been necessary to make a choice between man and woman, which was not exact.
I don’t know what the solution is, she added, but it certainly can’t stay as it is, because it prevents people from being recognized.
Mx. Winter, who uses the pronouns they and them, said he supports neutral categories because they honor the person creating the art.
Right now you have to choose, they said, referring to awards that separate categories for men and women. And I don’t think people should be put in that position.”
Other nominees, however, noted that they were concerned that the combined categories would lead to a decrease in the number of recognized performances.
Ms Bassett said grouping the categories could reduce the chances of recognition. I don’t like it, she said. Not enough opportunity.
Jon Gries, who plays Greg Hunt, the scheming husband of Jennifer Coolidges character Tanya in The White Lotus, echoed that concern. When you have best actor, best actress, you have more awards, he said. (We like more rewards, said Sabrina Impacciatore, who plays the show’s uptight hotel manager, as she strolls around and puts a hand on his shoulder.)
Sally Field, who received a lifetime achievement award for her nearly six-decade career in television and film on Sunday night, expressed general frustration with the competitive nature of the awards. It’s hard to compare actors, whether male or female, because the roles are so different, she said. So the idea of a rule change that would recognize even less performance baffled her.
Why would you do that? she said, as if someone had just suggested that she go roll in the mud in her ball gown. I mean, you can’t even compare Cate Blanchett and Viola Davis. They are both beyond belief.
Quick Question is a collection of dispatches from red carpets, gala dinners and other events that bring celebrities out of hiding.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/27/style/sag-awards-gender-categories.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Murdoch admits some Fox News hosts ‘approved’ of Trump’s misrepresentations about 2020 election theft | American News
- Breakthrough for Northern Ireland and England
- Acting rewards without gender categories? Here’s where the celebrities are
- Pharrell becomes the new artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton
- New Zealand beat England by 1 run in test cricket thriller
- BolognaFiere, new board for listing on the stock exchange
- Does Bollywood have something the south doesn’t?
- Imran Khan will appear in court in several cases today
- Stocks & Markets News, Economics & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, World Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Altun: We never let go of the outstretched hand of friendship
- Jokowi Says Kalimantan Industrial Park Will Become World’s Largest Green Industrial Zone
- Leland Invests $30,000 for Baseball Stadium Development Feasibility Study