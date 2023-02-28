Fans Praise James Hong For Roasting Hollywood In Truest SAG Awards Speech

Get our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free The Life Cinematic email

Everything everywhere all at onces James Hong gave an unforgettable speech at the SAG Awards.

During the evening ceremony on Sunday February 26, Hong accompanied his Everywhere thrown on stage to accept the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Find it full list of 2023 SAG Award winners here.

Michelle Yeoh introduced Hong on stage, saying, “There is one of us who has been supporting ensembles longer than any of us have been alive.

Holding Hong’s hand, she continued: He’s been acting since there are only forty-nine states and he just turned 94!

And it took 69 years to bring it to this point. Our patriarch, our friend, our Gong Gong, James Hong.

As the audience gave him a standing ovation, Hong addressed them in Cantonese, with Yeoh stepping in to translate it, saying: Friends, relatives…so glad you’re all here tonight.

All everywhere, all at once in the cast of the SAG Awards 2023 ” height=”3657″ width=”5339″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=1)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”2″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:68.496%"/> All everywhere, all at once in the cast of the SAG Awards 2023 (AP)

I actually said that because we might air in Hong Kong, he explained. Who knows, right?

Hong then recounted his experience as an Asian-American actor in Hollywood.

My first movie was with Clark Gable, he said, referring to the 1955 adventure romance Soldier of fortune.

But at this time, I have to tell you this, Hong continued.

The lead role was played by these guys with their eyes glued together like that and they talk like that, he said, pulling the corner of his eyes with his fingers and mimicking an overly dramatic Chinese accent.

And the producer said Asians weren’t good enough and they’re not at the box office. But look at us now, huh?!

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30 day free trial Register

Again, the crowd rose, cheering loudly.

Actually, we’re not all Chinese, but Jamie Lee Lee is a good Chinese name, Hong joked, pointing to Curtis, who returned the gesture with a thumbs-up.

In fact, it’s my mothers [name], Lee Shui Fa, he added. And so, you know, I feel very close to her. And I’ve never had a better time than being with those jerks in this movie.

In conclusion, Hong joked: That’s all I’m going to say because otherwise, well get kicked off the stage. But if they try, I’ll quote what Michelle said, Shut up. I can beat you.

Hong’s speech was an instant hit with fans on Twitter.

I really can’t stop watching James Hong SAG’s speech. What a way to end the show. Best moment of awards season so far, one wrote.

Calling Hong a legend, a second tweeted: THIS is an acceptance speech.

crazy rich asians Ken Jeong joined us in writing: Surrender to the titan that is James Hong!

Jeong’s sentiment was backed up by comedian Margaret Cho, who simply wrote: James Hong. It’s the tweet.

Seeing an Asian American actor who went through all those terrible times where he had to endure all those obstacles, and get on stage to give such a beautiful and passionate speech, a few days after his 94th birthday, someone commented. James Hong. We all love you. You are a fucking hero.

Comedian Jenny Yang said: Bro. James Hong’s speech for @allatoncemovie #SAGAwards Best Together was the most real ever.

In a later tweet, she added: 94 yrs young here roasting Hollywood and being Asian as hell lmaoooo.