Bindlestiff Family Cirkus performs at VPAC on Tuesday





Bindlestiff Family Cirkus reflects the heyday of historic American circus, providing an artistic and often bizarre twist on entertainment.

Maike Schulz/Courtesy Photo The Bindlestiff Cirkus family bring their magic to the Vilar stage on Tuesday as performers perform breathtaking feats. One of the beauties of Bindlestiff is that we take a variety of traditions, cultures and art forms and combine them into one beautiful 90-minute moment, said co-founder Keith Nelson, adding that every few minutes the audience sees a new act. whose origins can range from indigenous cultures (in this case, hoop dancing) to South American or East Asian entertainment. For two decades, the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus has traveled the world, performing a unique hybrid of vaudeville, circus and showmanship, from jugglers, acrobats and contortionists to plate spinners, sword swallowers and jugglers. . It all started when Nelson’s best friend in college taught him how to juggle. From there, he ended up trading a bottle of whiskey for a fire-breathing lesson. After honing his skills in college, he moved to New York to work in a fire-breathing cabaret. That’s when he realized he could make a living playing, and I haven’t looked back since, he said. He met his wife and Bindlestiff Family Cirkus co-founder Stephanie Monseu more than 30 years ago when they worked together at an all-night restaurant. He taught her how to eat fire, and the duo launched a variety show. They gathered a host of other artists at weekly open mics and eventually decided to take their troupe on the road, naming it after hobos who haul their wares in a bundle held by a stick. Support local journalism Give In the beginning, we were literally jumping on trains with a bag of costumes and a bag of fire-breathing gear, Nelson said, while continuing to explain the origin of the name. Were a family by choice. We definitely feel like family and take care of each other that way. While the performance features fire and sword swallowing, it also includes acts like Garrett Allen standing on his hands on chairs stacked 20 feet high, contortionist Andrea Murillo suspended in the air, suspended only by her hair and NYCs 3AM Theater’s Kyle Driggs tossing and juggling canes and umbrellas in a dance with gravity. And, of course, that includes the audience members, one of whom might pull a sword out of Nelson once he swallows it. We want audiences to be much more engaged as we pay homage to historic American entertainment through the vaudeville element, he said. Based in Hudson and Brooklyn, Bindlestiff Family Cirkus reflects the heyday of historic American circus, which toured the country in caravans, providing an artistic and often eerie twist on entertainment. The circle, the circus, is the original theatrical form. This (represents) the first times when people come together for entertainment, Nelson said, adding that it is important to support circuses because it highlights the difficult feats humans are capable of. By our existence, we show that the impossible is possible. It’s a show that brings joy, wonder and understanding to the audience.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vaildaily.com/entertainment/bindlestiff-family-cirkus-performs-at-vpac-tuesday/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos