Entertainment
An old Bollywood Queens video praising John Abraham has Twitter asking why did Kareena hate him?
Last update: February 28, 2023, 12:35 PM HST
Bollywood Queens praising John Abraham in old video has Twitter asking why did Kareena hate him? (Photo credits: Twitter/@mahir_khiladi)
Recently, an old video featuring Bollywood queens praising John Abraham from the first season of “KWK” has resurfaced on social media. This caused many to question Kareena’s opinion of John.
It is common for Bollywood actors to appear on the Koffee With Karan talk show and make headlines with their candid interviews. Since its inception in 2005, the show has provided juicy B-town gossip that has Desis excited. Recently, an old video from the first season of KWK has resurfaced on social media. The video features Bollywood actresses praising John Abraham, who appeared on the show with Vivek Oberoi for the 19th episode of Season 1. However, what caught everyone’s attention were Kareena’s less than enthusiastic comments about the actor, prompting many on Twitter. wondering, why did Kareena hate him?
In the old clip which aired at KWK, various Bollywood queens shared their opinions on John Abraham and his work at that time. Neha Dhupia called him handsome”, Farah Khan expressed her admiration for John’s work in Jism, and Rani Mukherjee hailed his performance in Dhoom as a perfect complement to the film. However, Kareena Kapoor, who is known for her franchise, didn’t seem to find John appealing as an actor. She gave him a 5 out of 10 for his roles, which she felt lacked performance-oriented content. She even went as far as notice, I don’t think he’s really sexy”. The comment caused a stir on social media, with many questioning Kareenas’ opinion of John.
While the other actresses praised John’s physical attributes, such as his washboard abs and perfectly chiseled body, calling him “almost perfect”, Bebo seemed to have another different view. She didn’t seem to be influenced by sex. John’s well-known appeal and instead said the only actor who looks sexy shirtless is Salman Khan”. Her comments had many wondering why Kareena seemed to dislike John, given the positive comments from other actresses.
The young bebo was a threat, lmao. I think she hated everyone for some reason Atulya Aman (@atulyaaman) February 28, 2023
She was ananya panday from this gen imo, one user joked while another opined, Young bebo was a threat, lmao. I think she hated everyone for some reason.
https://www.news18.com/buzz/bollywood-queens-praising-john-abraham-in-old-video-has-twitter-asking-why-did-kareena-hate-him-7180819.html
