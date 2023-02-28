Courteney Cox’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony





Courteney Cox is feeling the love. On Monday, the 58-year-old was honored with her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her accomplishments in entertainment as an actress, producer and director over the past 39 years. Cox was joined by loved ones, including partner Johnny McDaid, daughter Coco Arquette and pals Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Laura Dern. During the ceremony, Dern called Cox “the most amazing person possible,” saying, “Courteney is truly the embodiment of a shining star. She has delighted fans for decades with iconic characters who have made her a household name and woven her into the fabric of American culture.” Dern continued, “I don’t know where to start when it comes to all the areas of my life where Courteney Cox has entertained me, guided me, guided me, or just made life incredibly better…Courteney isn’t just a incredible actor with outrageously great comedic timing, but she has the rarest trait of an actor and a friend: someone who has to tell the truth. The truth comes through her in all of her magnificent work as we we saw. Cox’s “Friends” bandmates Aniston and Kudrow also took to the stage to congratulate their friend. Aniston began, “Being friends with Courteney is like being family with Courteney and she’s responsible for all of that. From the moment we first met, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you. .” Referencing their stint on “Friends,” Kudrow went on to credit Cox with being responsible for creating “one of the closest, most loving, and supportive actors in television history.” The duo then shared some of their favorite memories with Cox over the years before getting emotional saying how proud they are of their dear friend. “You are the definition of a truly beautiful, talented, and most importantly a truly good, decent human being,” Kudrow said. After Cox’s loved ones finished their speeches, the actor took the stage to say a few words himself, thanking everyone who helped get her to where she is today. “It’s really surreal because I’m from Birmingham, Alabama, and the only time you see your name on a sidewalk is if you did it yourself with a stick in the wet cement,” joked Cox. She also gave a shout out to her 18-year-old daughter, saying, “It’s not easy growing up in this business and I just want you to know that you shine and shine in your own unique light. And I love you. so much, I’m so proud of you, I’m proud to be your mother. Watch the entire Cox Walk of Fame ceremony on Variety YouTube and look at the pictures to come.

