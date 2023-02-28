Arts, Culture and Entertainment Report February 27 to March 5





LANSING, Michigan There’s a lot going on in the middle of Michigan this week. I received your latest arts, culture and entertainment report for the week of February 27 to March 5. MSU College of Music Have a good time 2023 On Monday night, the recital series by MSU College of Musics guest artists and faculty presents a tribute to Broadway on the show Pass A Good Time 2023. It’s an entertaining collage of voices featuring selections from shows that were on Broadway 50 years ago. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Cook Recital Hall on the MSU campus. On Tuesday, the two-time Grammy-nominated duo Black Violin return to the Wharton Center. Mark Clennon black violin

It promises to be an evening of electrifying violin performances fusing classic sounds and uplifting hip-hop beats, building bridges to a place where Mozart, Marvin Gaye and Kendrick Lamar harmoniously coexist. The power of community and connection will be on full display from Thursday when Harvey Fierstein and Cyndi Lauper's hit musical Kinky Boots arrives on the main stage at the Lansings Riverwalk Theatre. Riverwalk Theater Naughty boots Kinky Boots follows Charlie Price, a young man from the North of England who takes over a struggling family shoemaking business after the death of his father. Director Kelly Stuible Clark says he discovers an unlikely hero in a drag performer named Lola in his attempts to save the shoe factory. Kinky Boots is an uplifting and joyful tribute to the strength of community while being true to yourself," Clark said. Full of upbeat music, energetic dancing and characters you won't soon forget, this is a show not to be missed! Kinky Boots will run until March 12. Friday, the hit Broadway show Billy Elliot continues at the Owossos Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts. Owosso Lebowsky Center Billy Elliot Winner of 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Billy Elliot presents a dynamic score by music legend Elton John. Set in a mining town in northern England against the backdrop of the 1984 miners' strike, Billy Elliot is the inspiring story of a young boy who struggles against all odds to achieve his dreams. Billy Elliot continues until Sunday. If you're in Jackson this Friday and Saturday, you might want to check out the Jackson Antique & Collectible Show. Jackson's Antiques and Collectibles Fair Jackson's Antiques and Collectibles Fair The show showcases thousands of antiques and collectibles with over 105 booths. It has been in operation for over 24 years and offers everything from glassware, birdhouses, dolls, books and more. The show takes place at the American 1 Event Center, and admission is only $3.00 This is a brief overview of arts, culture and entertainment this week. Whatever you do, I hope you succeed!

