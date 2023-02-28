Pyaar Fundas, Bollywood Style – Rediff.com films

From admitted For Yous, Bollywood songs dispense study for every occasion. But nothing beats his obsession with pyaar.

In the last hit parade from Ranbir Kapoor’s romantic comedy, Tu Jhoothi ​​Main MakkaarOUR desi Don Juan stresses the importance of falling in love again and again, reiterating the romanticism of reality: love hota hota hota kayi baar hai.

From Raj to Rishi to Ranbir, Love Verma look at the many pyaar backgrounds full of popular Hindi movie songs.

Pyaar Karnewale Pyaar Karte Hain Shaan Se

Jeete hain shaan se

Marte hain shaan se

Movie: Chaan

Only lovers truly understand what it’s like to love, to live and die with’Aan, Baan and Shaan‘, as shimmering Parveen Babi declares in a celebratory number from Ramesh Sippy’s 1980 extravaganza.

What did you like?

Jab pyaar kiya toh darna kya

Love is not stolen, chup chup aahen bharna kya

Movie: Mughal-E-Azam

Anarkali’s provocative declarations of love for Prince Salim in front of Emperor Akbar is one of the earliest affirmations of khullam khulla pyaar karenge hum dono.

Pyaar Karne Wale Kabhi Darte Nahi

Jo darte hain woh pyaar karte nahi

Movie: hero

Jackie Shroff and Meenakshi Seshadri add their part to the Anarkali rebellion.

Pyaar Yaara Tode Dil Kadi Jod De

Love is strong, long to lose

love dildaar manzil mod de

Fyaar good night ke pataakhe phod de

Movie: Manmarzian

The difference between pyaar (love and fyaar (lust) is amply explained by an animated Vicky Kaushal in Anurag Kashyap’s musical love triangle.

Dear Zindagi Hai, I love Bandagi Hai

love with love yeh age of love

What is life without love

Movie: Muqaddar Ka Sikandar

Khushi, karam, khuda – Vinod Khanna and Raakhee compare love to many splendid things as Amitabh Bachchan seethes Muqaddar Ka Sikandaris a melodious ode to pyaar.

Chain Yaar Bina Kahan Re

love without chain

Sona nahi chandi nahi yaar toh mila

Arre pyaar kar le

Movie: Sir

All the riches in the world can hike as long as love is on Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh’s side. That’s why Bappi Lahiri’s groovy mantra in Sir never gets old.

My love is always like this

Chhoti si baat ka fasana ban jaata hai

Movie: Chalte Chalte

Shailendra Singh and Lata Mangeshkar spring from this crazy thing called love and her gift for turning stories into sagas.

Pyaar Mohabat Ke Siva Yeh Zindagi Kya Zindagi

Movie: Dear love

What’s not to believe about Dev Anand and Saira Banu’s joyous “love is life” exultations?

have you ever loved someone

Have you ever given heart to someone?

I also gave

Movie: Debt

There is no need to worry about love: The cool candor of Rishi Kapoor and his songs of Om Shanti Om hit all the right notes as he takes us through the highs and lows of falling in love in this timeless hit parade of Debt.

Not everyone gets the love in life

Khushnaseeb hain woh jinko hai mili yeh baahar zindagi mein

Movie: Jaan Baaz

Sridevi mixes that cloud nine feeling that love evokes while reminding us that not everyone is lucky enough to find him, in his super sultry appearance in Jaan Baaz.

Pyaar Deewana Hota Hai Mastana Hota Hai

Every happiness starts from every sorrow

Movie: Kati Patang

Rajesh Khanna lives up to his romantic reputation while exposing the reckless, giddy and inevitable nature of pyaar. And it’s still relevant.

Pehli Pehli Baar Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai

Hota hai yeh haal jab pyar kisise hota hai

Yeh dil kahin lagta nahin

Teri tarah meri tarah pagal sabhi ho jaate hain

Movie: Jab pyar kisi hota hai

Salman Khan hands out a long list of the symptoms of lovesickness when Cupid strikes for the very first time.

Aankhen Khuli Ho Ya Bandh Deedar Unka Hota Hai

Kaise kahun mein O yaara yeh pyaar kaise hota hai

Movie: Mohabbatein

The king of romance becomes tutor on the subject of all things pyaar In Mohabbatein.

Jaane kyun log pyar karte hain

Jaane kyun woh kyun kisi pe marte hain

Jaane kyun Jaane kyun Jaane kyun

Movie: Dil Chahta Hai

Aamir Khan and Preity Zinta joke about the pros and cons of pyaar. Needless to say team Pyaar toh, khair, sabhi karte hai wins the round and the romance, hands down.

Kisko Pyaar Karoon

How to love

Tu bhi hai, yeh bhi hai, woh bhi hai, hai hai!

Movie: Tumse achcha kaun hai

Long before great-nephew Ranbir preached about falling in love multiple times, Shammi Kapoor showed what it’s like to be spoiled for choice in true Shammi Kapoor style.

Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega Woh Gaana Gayega

Deewana saikadon mein pehchana jayega

Movie: Sangam

If Raj Kapoor’s classic love triangle is to be believed – no song, no soul mate.

Pyaar Humein Kis Mod Pe Le Aaya

Ke dil kare haaye koi yeh bataye kya hoga

Movie: Satta Pe Satta

You know you’re in love when:

Pyaar Mein Jab Bhi Aankh Kahin Lad Jaaye

Tab Dhadkan Aur Bechaini Badh Jaaye

Jab Koi Ginta Hai Raaton Ko Taare. Tab Samjho Usse Pyaar Ho Gaya Pyaare.

The Big B knows best.

Pyaar Ko Pyaar Hi Rehne Do Koi Naam Na Do

Movie: Khamoshi

Love doesn’t need labels, that’s what sets feelings apart from files. by Gülzar We saw Khushboo love in our eyes has the final say on matters of the heart and pyaar.