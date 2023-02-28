Entertainment
Pyaar Fundas, Bollywood Style – Rediff.com films
From admitted For Yous, Bollywood songs dispense study for every occasion. But nothing beats his obsession with pyaar.
In the last hit parade from Ranbir Kapoor’s romantic comedy, Tu Jhoothi Main MakkaarOUR desi Don Juan stresses the importance of falling in love again and again, reiterating the romanticism of reality: love hota hota hota kayi baar hai.
From Raj to Rishi to Ranbir, Love Verma look at the many pyaar backgrounds full of popular Hindi movie songs.
Pyaar Karnewale Pyaar Karte Hain Shaan Se
Jeete hain shaan se
Marte hain shaan se
Movie: Chaan
Only lovers truly understand what it’s like to love, to live and die with’Aan, Baan and Shaan‘, as shimmering Parveen Babi declares in a celebratory number from Ramesh Sippy’s 1980 extravaganza.
What did you like?
Jab pyaar kiya toh darna kya
Love is not stolen, chup chup aahen bharna kya
Movie: Mughal-E-Azam
Anarkali’s provocative declarations of love for Prince Salim in front of Emperor Akbar is one of the earliest affirmations of khullam khulla pyaar karenge hum dono.
Pyaar Karne Wale Kabhi Darte Nahi
Jo darte hain woh pyaar karte nahi
Movie: hero
Jackie Shroff and Meenakshi Seshadri add their part to the Anarkali rebellion.
Pyaar Yaara Tode Dil Kadi Jod De
Love is strong, long to lose
love dildaar manzil mod de
Fyaar good night ke pataakhe phod de
Movie: Manmarzian
The difference between pyaar (love and fyaar (lust) is amply explained by an animated Vicky Kaushal in Anurag Kashyap’s musical love triangle.
Dear Zindagi Hai, I love Bandagi Hai
love with love yeh age of love
What is life without love
Movie: Muqaddar Ka Sikandar
Khushi, karam, khuda – Vinod Khanna and Raakhee compare love to many splendid things as Amitabh Bachchan seethes Muqaddar Ka Sikandaris a melodious ode to pyaar.
Chain Yaar Bina Kahan Re
love without chain
Sona nahi chandi nahi yaar toh mila
Arre pyaar kar le
Movie: Sir
All the riches in the world can hike as long as love is on Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh’s side. That’s why Bappi Lahiri’s groovy mantra in Sir never gets old.
My love is always like this
Chhoti si baat ka fasana ban jaata hai
Movie: Chalte Chalte
Shailendra Singh and Lata Mangeshkar spring from this crazy thing called love and her gift for turning stories into sagas.
Pyaar Mohabat Ke Siva Yeh Zindagi Kya Zindagi
Movie: Dear love
What’s not to believe about Dev Anand and Saira Banu’s joyous “love is life” exultations?
have you ever loved someone
Have you ever given heart to someone?
I also gave
Movie: Debt
There is no need to worry about love: The cool candor of Rishi Kapoor and his songs of Om Shanti Om hit all the right notes as he takes us through the highs and lows of falling in love in this timeless hit parade of Debt.
Not everyone gets the love in life
Khushnaseeb hain woh jinko hai mili yeh baahar zindagi mein
Movie: Jaan Baaz
Sridevi mixes that cloud nine feeling that love evokes while reminding us that not everyone is lucky enough to find him, in his super sultry appearance in Jaan Baaz.
Pyaar Deewana Hota Hai Mastana Hota Hai
Every happiness starts from every sorrow
Movie: Kati Patang
Rajesh Khanna lives up to his romantic reputation while exposing the reckless, giddy and inevitable nature of pyaar. And it’s still relevant.
Pehli Pehli Baar Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai
Hota hai yeh haal jab pyar kisise hota hai
Yeh dil kahin lagta nahin
Teri tarah meri tarah pagal sabhi ho jaate hain
Movie: Jab pyar kisi hota hai
Salman Khan hands out a long list of the symptoms of lovesickness when Cupid strikes for the very first time.
Aankhen Khuli Ho Ya Bandh Deedar Unka Hota Hai
Kaise kahun mein O yaara yeh pyaar kaise hota hai
Movie: Mohabbatein
The king of romance becomes tutor on the subject of all things pyaar In Mohabbatein.
Jaane kyun log pyar karte hain
Jaane kyun woh kyun kisi pe marte hain
Jaane kyun Jaane kyun Jaane kyun
Movie: Dil Chahta Hai
Aamir Khan and Preity Zinta joke about the pros and cons of pyaar. Needless to say team Pyaar toh, khair, sabhi karte hai wins the round and the romance, hands down.
Kisko Pyaar Karoon
How to love
Tu bhi hai, yeh bhi hai, woh bhi hai, hai hai!
Movie: Tumse achcha kaun hai
Long before great-nephew Ranbir preached about falling in love multiple times, Shammi Kapoor showed what it’s like to be spoiled for choice in true Shammi Kapoor style.
Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega Woh Gaana Gayega
Deewana saikadon mein pehchana jayega
Movie: Sangam
If Raj Kapoor’s classic love triangle is to be believed – no song, no soul mate.
Pyaar Humein Kis Mod Pe Le Aaya
Ke dil kare haaye koi yeh bataye kya hoga
Movie: Satta Pe Satta
You know you’re in love when:
Pyaar Mein Jab Bhi Aankh Kahin Lad Jaaye
Tab Dhadkan Aur Bechaini Badh Jaaye
Jab Koi Ginta Hai Raaton Ko Taare. Tab Samjho Usse Pyaar Ho Gaya Pyaare.
The Big B knows best.
Pyaar Ko Pyaar Hi Rehne Do Koi Naam Na Do
Movie: Khamoshi
Love doesn’t need labels, that’s what sets feelings apart from files. by Gülzar We saw Khushboo love in our eyes has the final say on matters of the heart and pyaar.
