Jansen Panettiere, brother of actor Hayden, has died of an ‘enlarged heart’, his family reveals
The cause of death of American actor Jansen Panettiere has been revealed a week after his sudden death.
Key points:
-
Jansen Panettiere’s family have revealed he died of an enlarged heart
-
An enlarged heart is a symptom of an underlying problem that makes the heart work harder than normal
-
Panettiere’s family said he would miss his talent and kindness
In a statement obtained by US network ABC, the actor’s family revealed that Jansen’s death was due to an enlarged heart.
The younger brother of American actor Hayden Panettiere died on February 19 in New York, at the age of 28.
“While it offers little comfort, the medical examiner has reported that Jansen’s sudden death was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), associated with aortic valve complications,” the family told the outlet. .
The statement, written by his father Skip Panettiere, mother Lesley Vogel and sister Hayden, 33, spoke of Jansen’s talent and kindness, which the family said they would miss.
“Jansen’s heart was seen in his eyes, and his charm in his bright, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful, revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry spirit,” they said.
What is an enlarged heart?
An enlarged heart is not a condition in itself, but a symptom of an underlying problem that causes the heart to pump harder than usual, according to Victoria’s Department of Health.
Another term for an enlarged heart is cardiomegaly.
It can be caused by damage to the heart muscle or any condition that makes the heartbeat harder than usual, including pregnancy.
So how does it grow?
It can grow in two ways: dilation and enlargement, according to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.
Expansion: The walls of the heart thin, stretch (expand) and weaken this is what enlarges the heart. Dilated cardiomyopathy can lead to heart failure, where the heart loses its ability to pump properly.
Hypertrophy: The walls of the heart thicken, which makes the heart less efficient. This can happen in athletes and pregnant women, whose hearts experience a high workload for long periods of time.
What are the symptoms?
In some cases, an enlarged heart is asymptomatic, meaning there are no symptoms.
However, you may experience symptoms similar to heart failure because cardiomegaly prevents your heart from working properly. These include:
- breathing problems
- Shortness of breath
- Dizziness
- Irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia)
- Heart palpitations
- Water retention
What are the causes ?
As mentioned above, cardiomegaly can be caused by damage to the heart muscle or any condition that makes the heart harder to pump than usual.
Some conditions associated with an enlarged heart include:
- Heart disease present at birth
- Damage from a heart attack
- High blood pressure
- Low red blood cell count
- Thyroid disorders
- Viral infection
Jansen’s career began with children’s television
Born September 25, 1994 in Palisades, New York, Jansen Panettiere got his start on popular Disney and Nickelodeon shows in the early 2000s.
His guest roles on television shows included Third Watch, Everybody Hates Chris, Major Crimes and The Walking Dead.
In 2004, he co-starred with his sister in the 2004 Disney Channel movie Tiger Cruise.
The most recent professional credit on the actor’s IMDb page is the romantic film Love and Love Not, released in 2022.
Loading Instagram Content
On January 25, he shared an image of his older sister cutting her hair.
“This isn’t the first haircut she’s tried to give me,” he wrote in the caption.
Also an aspiring artist, he last posted an image of some of his graffiti works on Instagram.
According to a biography on his website, after spending time in Los Angeles as an adult, he had “terrible anxiety and depression.” This prompted him to start painting his problems, one by one.
Jansen is survived by his parents and his sister.
Loading Instagram content
