Gil’s Weiner Wagon in Vineland NJ last performance for this actor

VINELAND Gilbert Soto was living his dreams when he moved to New York in 2011 to become an actor.

He wanted to be close to auditions and started taking stunt classes, which included things like sparring, high drops and body shots.

But eight years later, he was brought back to Vineland to be closer to his family.

During his years of living in the big city, he regularly visited hot dog stands. So, a few years after returning home, the US Army veteran opened Gils Weiner Wagon in Vineland.

In 2021, I bought a hot dog cart and started Gils Weiner Wagon, the Vineland High graduate said.

where it started

Sotos’ acting journey began in 1999 when he appeared in a Will Smith music video for Freakin in Philadelphia Cream. After that he was in several small music videos and independent films.

In 2004, he became a New Jersey State Correctional Officer at Southwoods State Prison and served for two years before resigning.

It just wasn’t for me, said Soto, who also attended Stockton University in 1989-90. So I kept doing odd jobs while pursuing acting in Philadelphia, Baltimore, DC, and New York. In 2011, I moved to New York so I could find an agent and be close by in case of an audition.

Hot diggity doggy

The Sotos hot dog cart was inspired by what he saw when he was in New York.

In New York, I visited a particular hot dog vendor frequently and it sparked my interest in being a vendor myself one day, Soto said. I appreciated the freedom and interactions he had with clients. And he made a good living doing that too.

His most popular hot dogs are the South Jersey Street Dog (a hot dog with sautéed green peppers and onions, bacon, mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, and crispy jalapeos) and his Texan Dog ( a hot dog with pulled pork, bacon, diced onions and a honey barbecue sauce and crispy jalapeos).

Last year, I sold my little hot dog cart and upgraded to a trailer, Soto shared. Business has been growing every year. I will be selling hot dogs at the Vineland Flea Market on Saturdays and Sundays starting in (March). The business is entirely mine. My sister and my granddaughter help me at food events. My goal is to grow the business and customer base and eventually have a real sit-down hot dog restaurant.

Always in action

Soto, 52, says he still gets called in from time to time for acting gigs.

My last acting gig was (early February) in Philadelphia on the TV show Abbott Elementary’, so I haven’t gone completely out of the business, said Soto, who has a 31-year-old son and a little girl. – 12 year old girl.

He’s appeared on Law & Order SVU, Blue Bloods, Gotham, Power, FBI, Saturday Night Live, and Luke Cage, among others, over the years.

Julia Roberts, Liam Neeson, The Rock, Ice-T, George Clooney, Rosario Dawson, Meryl Streep, 50 Cent and Taraji P. Henson are among the stars he has worked with.

I returned to Vineland in 2019 because I wanted to spend more time with my family and my granddaughter, he said. The hustle and bustle of NYC no longer appealed to me. I was approaching 50 and realized that family is more important.

I chose family over fame. From Hollywood to hot dogs.

IF YOU ARE GOING TO

Follow Gils Weiner Wagon on social networks to know where it will be. Soto moves on weekdays, appearing primarily in Cumberland County. He will be at the Vineland Flea Market on Saturdays and Sundays starting in March.

856-896-4900; gilsweinerwagon.com/

