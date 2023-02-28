Cocaine Bear review: An entirely cliche and silly slasher film | Entertainment

Cocaine Bear begins when you first read the title. Can you think of a single movie with a more compelling name? It certainly stands out from its competitors. Why wouldn’t you want to watch a feature film about a bear addicted to cocaine?

And that’s exactly what the film offers, set right here in Knoxville. However, that is all the narrative has to offer. It acts like a running gag that lasts too long.

In late 1985, the body of a drug dealer was found lying in an alley in Knoxville, Tennessee. In an attempt to lose the feds, the smuggler in question tied $15 million’ amount of cocaine on his body and jumped from a plane filled to the brim with said substance. Unfortunately for him, his greed would be his undoing. The cocaine was too heavy, causing his parachute to fail and ultimately killing him.

However, he left a significant portion of packaged cocaine spread across the Chattahoochee Forest. Later, authorities discovered the body of a black bear that had consumed an estimated 35 pounds of cocaine. Unlike the movie, the bear overdosed on the spot. Wouldn’t it be nice if things got even more chaotic?

Not necessarily. At least, not in this particular story adaptation. The first thing that stands out is that the overall narrative isn’t as gruesome as one might think. With the main selling point being a deadly mammal consuming a large amount of hard drugs, you’d think it would age within the first 30 minutes or so.

The script keeps things pretty fresh, though. It’s silly, campy, and entirely cliché, but that’s what you’d expect. The trope overstays its welcome, however. The film is not quite similar to Sharknado in quality. The effects are slightly better and there are actual character arcs, if you can call them that.

That doesn’t make it a good movie though. The CGI bear is pretty fake, the backgrounds are simple, and there are too many characters, many of them useless.

It’s important that such slasher movies harbor a lot of superficial characters just to kill them off, but the way it’s executed in this movie just feels hollow and utterly unsatisfying. Typically, there’s a buildup for each character that culminates in an ultimate conclusion for their arc, usually some kind of poetic death or revelation they suffer before their end.

The characterization is almost like that of the Michael Bays Transformers franchise, where you feel like your time is wasted on unimpactful and boring characters when you’ve come just to see giant robots do battle.

The same goes for Cocaine Bear. While the bear gets a decent amount of screen time, you’ll spend much of the movie waiting for the characters to finish dry dialogue or banter. Survivors, of course, are the only characters to come to the end of their arcs. Everyone feels cut short, leaving you unsatisfied. Though that’s not the movie’s selling point.

You’re not here to watch the next James Cameron or Steven Spielberg movie. It’s called bear cocaine. It’s there to make fun of. There are decent gags and over-the-top deaths. Sure, you can deflect any criticism based on the fact that it’s not supposed to be a good movie, but that doesn’t mean it couldn’t get better.

It could be funnier, feature more deaths, and even more opportunities to get your skin crawling. None of the performances were memorable, nearly below average at best. Sure, you can turn off your brain and enjoy it, but there will always be painfully visible flaws.

All in all, Cocaine Bear being Cocaine Bear isn’t a solid excuse for his missing traits. There isn’t always enough cocaine, and certainly not enough bears. However, I believe it is overall worth your time.

Sure, there’s wasted potential, but the movie is still a good time. Most viewers will surely take something they appreciate from the film, which will earn them mediocre reviews. If you want a silly slasher movie to watch with your friends this week, look no further.

Torches 2.5/5