Cate Blanchett dons a “reworked” dress at the SAG Awards | Entertainment
Cate Blanchett wore a “reworked” version of her 2014 Golden Globes dress to the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday (26.02.23).
The 53-year-old actress walked the red carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles in a familiar-looking black lace Giorgio Armani Prive number, showing off the ‘third iteration’ of the dress, as she had it also previously worn in the Cannes Film Festival in 2018.
The dress was originally created from sheer fabric and lace with a high neck, open back and cap sleeves, but this time the lace was incorporated into a black sequined bodice with a fitted skirt and sleeves cut along the lace pattern.
Cate’s stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, shared a look at the evolution of how she’s worn the dress and wrote on Instagram, “Who’s wearing a custom @giorgioarmani dress with repurposed lace from a dress worn in 2014 and 2018?You guessed it: #CateBlanchett (also wearing @louisvuitton jewelry) Opt for the original all-lace dress worn at the Globes in 2014 and Cannes in 2018. Dream team: @marygreenwell @robertvetica @jordan_grossman @ botaabdul Shoes @jimmychoo(sic)”
When Cate — who lost the Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role award to ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ star Michelle Yeoh — wore the dress in 2018, she didn’t change the structure of the dress. but mixed up her look with her hair in a center bun and accessorized with huge dangling earrings.
The ‘Tar’ star’s commitment to sustainable fashion was also on display at the BAFTA Awards last weekend, where she wore another black dress from her own archives, a Maison Margiela number she originally had donned for the 2015 Oscars.
The dress was reshaped this time around to feature more pronounced shoulders and raw edges at the hems and sleeves, and was accessorized with a dramatic Louis Vuitton pearl necklace that stretched over her shoulder.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos