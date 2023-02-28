Broadway ‘Parade’ fights hate on and off stage | Entertainment

NEW YORK (AP) There’s so much darkness awaiting Ben Platt in his new role on Broadway these days that it’s countered by a touch of brightness.

I painted my dressing room pink so that it would be a very bright, warm and happy place, so that I could let what was happening on stage on stage, he says.

Platt deserves all the joy he can get playing the doomed lead antihero in the musical Parade, adapted from a true story that took place in Atlanta just before World War I.

He plays Leo Frank, a Jewish factory manager born in Brooklyn, falsely accused of murdering a young girl. He is tried and found guilty, sees his death sentence commuted but is then lynched by a mob from the South who do not like his religion and the values ​​of the North.

It’s really a human story about how people because of the traumas of their past can’t escape the prejudices of their present, says the show’s director, Michael Arden.

The musical is being revived on Broadway just as the nation is experiencing another wave of anti-Semitism, which has brought darkness right to the theater’s front door. The show’s first preview was marred by a few neo-Nazi protesters outside.

It only proved to Platt and the rest of the Parade team that bringing this musical back to an audience is the right thing to do in the face of bigotry and bullying.

I think both in terms of specific anti-Semitism and in terms of the horrors of social media and online mob mentality, it feels too contemporary, says Platt. I think everyone could feel in a very palpable way that this was the perfect piece right now and there really was a reason to do it.

This is Platt’s first return to Broadway since his star turn in Dear Evan Hansen, which won him a Tony and a Grammy and propelled his career to TV shows like The Politician and a record deal with Atlantic Records. The new musical opens March 16 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theater.

Platt calls Parade a hidden gem of musical theater and grew up listening to its songs. It was mostly well received by critics in 1998 when it first arrived and went on to win Tonys for Best Book and Best Score, but closed within months, despite a story from the writer Driving Miss Daisy Alfred Uhry and music and lyrics by multiple Tony-winner Jason Robert Brun. Platt says he was ahead of his time.

I think maybe people just weren’t ready to hear it at the time, he said. There’s a lot of gray in the show, and it’s also a piece that holds racism and anti-Semitism in the same conversation and emphasizes that they’re both products, especially in America, of the same system of supremacy. white.

Behind the courtroom drama lies a second story of two people, Frank and his wife, Lucille, whose relationship grows stronger as their lives get more complicated. Micaela Diamond plays the role of Lucille here, and it is the first time that Jewish actors have directed a professional production of Parade on this scale.

Hopefully, this will be an opportunity for those who haven’t already enjoyed it, to find it and for it to get some of the payback it maybe should have gotten in the first place, says Platt.

What viewers will find is a complex portrayal of Frank, a difficult and often obnoxious man who dislikes the South and complains about the food when he is first thrown into jail. This challenge attracted Platt.

There is moral challenge and ambiguity, says Platt. I think it’s an important message when you represent someone who has been oppressed or victimized, let alone a real person, to say that it’s not because someone isn’t perfect and fully virtuous that he does not deserve justice and truth.

Arden grew up in Midland, Texas listening to Broadway albums and was transported by the Parade score. He watched a video capture of the original broadcast and saw a version edited by the Donmar Warehouse in 2007.

Rarely do we have the opportunity to go to the theater and are truly challenged to reflect on our own shortcomings in this way and rekindle the darkness of our past, he says. We have to re-examine our past or else we repeat it.

Arden hopes his direction focused on the intimacy of the wedding, and he stripped down the musical, without a lot of set design and a heavy hand.

Were sort of presenting this piece as evidence for an audience to make up their minds about something, instead of trying to paint the picture necessarily completely in a way that a movie could or maybe the production original attempted to do, he said.

It’s a tough and often heartbreaking sight and Platt puts on the stage each night in his pink dressing room with a few key pieces: A framed photo of Leo and Lucille Frank taken at their happiest.

I think it helps me to remember that the main purpose here is to honor them and show the love between them and the humanity between them as much, if not more, than the tragedy that happened to them, he says.

There’s also a photo of him and his fiancé, Noah Galvin, and his family, including one from his brother’s bar mitzvah. He calls them reminders of where I’m from and that I can go home, that Leo couldn’t go home.

As traumatic and dark as this particular story is, my greatest joy in life is being in the theater, he adds. Even going through something like this and emotionally finding my way, I go home with such fulfillment and satisfaction because this is truly my dream.

