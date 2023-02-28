It’s hard to imagine how someone dying of cancer could write, as Lorraine Hansberry did in a hospital journal, that comfort has become its own corruption. Despite her condition, she believed she should be on the front lines again, resisting decline and fighting injustice.

But in fact, Shed never stopped doing these things. The Sign in Sidney Brusteins Window, which opened on Broadway in October 1964 and closed the following January, two days before his death at age 34, is proof of this. An indictment of what one of its characters calls ostrichism, the great sad withdrawal from men’s affairs, the play was, and remains, as brilliant and pugnacious a punch against liberal inertia as any what other cast in real life.

What it is not, quite, is coherent, as the revival that opened Monday at the Brooklyn Academy of Music makes it clear by making some of them work. His hail of ideas remains staggering and justly painful if, as a proud progressive, you are struck in the face by the ice of his mind. But as the human drama unfolds, and despite fine performances from Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan, it’s hard to discern satisfying emotional form in all weathers. It is unclear.

That might sound surprising, coming from the author of the almost translucent seriousness A Raisin in the Sun, which five years before Sidney was the first play by a black woman ever produced on Broadway. The sequel, rarely seen on stage since its premiere, takes a much broader, and often satirical, view of the problem of living well in a world that’s wrong.