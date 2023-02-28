Entertainment
The Sign in Sidney Brusteins Window Review: The Sin of Apathy
It’s hard to imagine how someone dying of cancer could write, as Lorraine Hansberry did in a hospital journal, that comfort has become its own corruption. Despite her condition, she believed she should be on the front lines again, resisting decline and fighting injustice.
But in fact, Shed never stopped doing these things. The Sign in Sidney Brusteins Window, which opened on Broadway in October 1964 and closed the following January, two days before his death at age 34, is proof of this. An indictment of what one of its characters calls ostrichism, the great sad withdrawal from men’s affairs, the play was, and remains, as brilliant and pugnacious a punch against liberal inertia as any what other cast in real life.
What it is not, quite, is coherent, as the revival that opened Monday at the Brooklyn Academy of Music makes it clear by making some of them work. His hail of ideas remains staggering and justly painful if, as a proud progressive, you are struck in the face by the ice of his mind. But as the human drama unfolds, and despite fine performances from Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan, it’s hard to discern satisfying emotional form in all weathers. It is unclear.
That might sound surprising, coming from the author of the almost translucent seriousness A Raisin in the Sun, which five years before Sidney was the first play by a black woman ever produced on Broadway. The sequel, rarely seen on stage since its premiere, takes a much broader, and often satirical, view of the problem of living well in a world that’s wrong.
The focus of the satire is Isaac’s character, Sidney Brustein, a progressive Jew who progresses from failure to failure. His ridiculous nightclub, called Walden Pond, has just disappeared as the action begins in the cramped village apartment he shares with his wife, Iris. And now, to his chagrin, he found himself the owner of a neighborhood newspaper.
But The Village Crier, as it is called, is not a village voice. Disappointed in politics and convinced that his editorial position must therefore be apolitical, Sidney refuses to endorse anything. At the start of the play, he won’t even hang a sign in his window for Wally OHara (Andy Grotelueschen), a reformist candidate in the local elections. Reformers, experience tells him, end up becoming the bosses they overthrew.
His friends (all male) and relatives (all female) are aligned in various ways against this cynical view. Alton Scales (Julian De Niro) is the most passionately anti-apathetic; partly because he is biracial, justice is not an abstraction for him. You It doesn’t matter if I’m blue, green, purple or polka dot, does it? he observes. But those are not the options.
Max (Raphael Nash Thompson), a beatnik artist who designs the perversely inscrutable cover of newspapers, and David Ragin (Glenn Fitzgerald), a gay playwright in the style of Edward Albee, whose latest work is set in a refrigerator. David is engaged in the supreme effort to wrest the theater from the grip of Ibsenesque naturalism, Sidney scoffs.
Production by Anne Kauffmans, following a she directed in 2016 for the Goodman Theater in Chicago, is engaged in a similar effort. Especially in its treatment of the plays, with the women three sisters representing three different maladjustments to male expectations, its staging shifts the story to its surreal edges in an attempt to breathe life into Hansberry’s complexities.
The approach is successful at first. Brosnahan hits all the right notes as Iris, an aspiring actress whose near-mystical Appalachian upbringing forms a major part of the eroticism of Brustein weddings. (Sidney calls Iris, who is Greek, Irish, and Cherokee, her mountain girl.) Brosnahan is equally compelling when Iris’ self-reliant ambitions emerge and the domestic comedy (with John Torres lighting) gets weirder.
But as the contrasting energies that unite Brustein’s Jew and Gentile, the Sophisticated and the Rogue begin to go haywire, the otherwise shrewd and charming Isaac can’t find a way to merge Sidney’s laissez-faire liberalism with his typical but vile sexism.
And it’s not just Sidney who’s the oppressor; all men are so vile. A woman’s place is in the oven, a character jokes.
Iris is not the only victim either: her two sisters are also belittled. Gloria (Gus Birney), who calls herself a model, is the subject of salacious speculation and then cruel disdain. Mavis (Miriam Silverman), an uptown matron, is plumply jiggled like a dopey bob. Granted, she’s racist and anti-Semitic, but Hansberry nonetheless allows the character’s humanity and Silverman, demonstrating that everyone is their own hipster, steals every scene she’s in.
You may have guessed that what is under attack here is patriarchy; Hansberry rewrote what she first called The Sign in Jenny Reeds Window so she could make her point better.
And if the atavism of progressive men were her only target, complicated and ornate as she painted it, The Sign in Sidney Brusteins Window might land with a more satisfying blow. But with so many other targets to aim for—political machines, bohemian pretensions, sex work ethics, and false equivalences of black and Jewish desperation—the play too often feels overwhelmed by itself. Kauffman literalizes this feeling during the second half of productions by having certain characters leave the setting a multi-leveled wonder in collective design points watch the action as if they were part of an exhausted audience.
Despite this whimsical touch, The Sign in Sidney Brusteins Window is not a surreal fridge; it’s an old-fashioned Ibsenesque oven, which works best when allowed to cook the original recipe. Perhaps that’s why Brenda Abbandandolo’s period costumes are so popular. The same goes for the period music, much of it specified by Hansberry, a part played live by Isaac on the banjo.
But Hansberry was too ill during the rehearsal period of the original productions to make any revisions that might have accommodated the vastness of his vision to the clutter of his structure. And though Robert Nemiroff, her ex-husband and literary executor, made revisions later, and the creative team for this revival made others as well, a satisfying solution has yet to be found.
Maybe it’s a built-in problem at Hansberrys point. The gradual slicing of identity into finer and finer factions ultimately leaves you with factions of one. No traditional play, with its sofa and sink and its succession of neat scenes, can house this story, at least not in three hours. If only Hansberry had lived (she’s now 92) to turn her tantalizing version of well-made drama into what it could have been: a great defeat.
The sign in the window of Sidney Brusteins
Through March 24 at the Harvey Theatre, Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brooklyn; bam.org. Operating time: 3 hours.
