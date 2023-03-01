2023 Oscar Winner Predictions: Actor





It’s been just over 48 hours since the Screen Actors Guild Awards unleashed, yes, chaos on the world or, at least, on Oscar’s road. That’s a good thing, because if ever AMPAS needed viewers to be on the edge of their seats before an Oscars ceremony, that is, in this age of declining ratings and competition from other media is now. But in case you haven’t heard: the SAGs never had any overlap with the BAFTA awards until last Sunday. To be fair, it wasn’t completely unexpected. On the one hand, few expected Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon to follow up their BAFTA wins for The Banshees of Inisherin with SAG wins, and the tea leaves indicated that Michelle Yeoh would break Cate Blanchett’s winning streak. And at least in our little corner of the awards blogosphere, Brendan Frasers SAG win for his performance in Darren Aronofskys The whale It didn’t really come as a surprise, given the echoes this Best Actor Oscar race has on at least one precedent, but also how much more populist SAG has become since merging with AFTRA in 2012. This is the part where we can bore you with details on everything from equity rules to overlapping memberships between BAFTA, AMPAS and SAG-AFTRA, but we were going to keep it simple: SAG-AFTRA has approximately 130,000 active members. . That’s over 120,000 more members than AMPAS, which is enough to explain why BAFTA, which has around 6,500 members, has aligned itself more closely with Oscar since the SAG-AFTRA merger. When Austin Butler won the BAFTA award for his performance in Baz Luhrmanns Elvisthis came as a surprise even to us, given that The Banshees of Inisherin was looking to run the tables at the awards show. It’s also the same group that handed out awards to the stars of two other chamber plays and eventual Oscar winners, Casey Affleck (Manchester by the sea) and Anthony Hopkins (The father), both of whom would lose their SAG deals, to Denzel Washington (Fences) and Chadwick Boseman (Ma Raineys Black Stockings), respectively. This Oscar run most closely recalls the biting two-step between Mickey Rourke and Sean Penn throughout the 2007-2008 awards season. Rourke was the star of another Aronofsky film, The wrestlerand he won both a Golden Globe and a BAFTA trophy for his performance, while Penn would win the SAG award for his turn in Milk. Then we correctly predicted that Penn would go on to win the Oscar, but this year we sided with the BAFTAs. Our logic is that SAGs have mellowed since the SAG-AFTRA merger, while Oscar has gotten more nervous, if not necessarily in the acting categories. So why not Fraser? Because Penns BAFTA loss is as easy to explain as Butlers win, because Penn played a character who is primarily ingrained in American consciousness as a significant figure in the fight for the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual people and transgender, while Butler played a man who appears as a totemic figure in the pop-cultural imagination. When in doubt, go for the biopic star. Will win: Austin Butler, Elvis Could win: Branden Fraser, The whale Should Win: Colin Farrel, The Banshees of Inisherin

