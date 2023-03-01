US Copyright Office grants limited registration for AI-generated graphic novel // Cooley // Global Law Firm

On February 21, 2023, the US Copyright Office (USCO) made a decision limit copyright registration for “Zarya of the Dawn”, a graphic novel composed in part of images created with the help of an artificial intelligence platform. The decision has potentially significant implications for the protection of expressive works generated by AI.

Background

Author, Kris Kashtanova, first obtained a copyright registration for the 18-page graphic novel on September 15, 2022. Kashtanova described the artwork, which features original text alongside striking images of the main character in various post-apocalyptic landscapes, such as the “adventure of a non-binary person (Zarya) in different worlds” seeking to “find a connection with other people and creatures”. However, the recording was in danger of being canceled after USCO learned of Kashtanova’s claims that the graphic novel was created using artificial intelligence. The USCO currently interprets the Copyright Act to protect only human works of authorship and, according to the Compendium of US Copyright Office Practices (Third Edition), it “will decline to register a claim if it determines that a human did not create the work”. The USCO invited Kashtanova to submit arguments showing a good reason why the registration should continue.

In a written letter filed in November by Kashtanova’s lawyers at Taylor English Duma and Open Advisory Services, Kashtanova claimed authorship of the entire “Zarya”, despite using the AI ​​platform Midjourney to generate each individual image panel. Kashtanova argued that using Midjourney is similar to other technologies artists use to create expressive works, such as cameras. Kashtanova, who uses the pronouns they/them, claimed that the prompts they entered into Midjourney determined the “poses and viewpoints, and the juxtaposition of the various visual elements in each frame”, much like how a photographer selects and frames the subject of a photographer. Kashtanova further argued that each frame was the result of a creative process in which they iteratively guided Midjourney through hundreds of intermediate frame variations until a desired result was achieved, and some images were even refined by Kashtanova more directly using Adobe Photoshop.

Kashtanova also argued, in the alternative, that even if some individual images were found to be unprotectable, the graphic novel as a whole could still be protected as a compilation. Under 17 USC § 101, the protection of a compilation extends to the selection, coordination, and arrangement of pre-existing materials or data, whether or not the constituent parts are individually copyrightable.

USCO ruling offers limited protection

The USCO ultimately agreed that Kashtanova’s original text was copyrightable and that “Zarya” as a whole constituted a copyrightable compilation, but disagreed that the individual images were entitled to copyright protection. ‘author. The USCO concluded that, based on the limited record it had and its current understanding of the Midjourney Platform and how Kashtanova used it, Kashtanova did not have sufficient control over the resulting output to qualify as an author. The USCO also determined that while the image editing done by Kashtanova could, in theory, qualify for protection, the edits identified in the filing were either too limited or not described with sufficient detail. precision so that the USCO can evaluate them.

Is this the last word?

However, the USCO letter may not be the final word on the scope of “Zarya’s” protection. Pursuant to 37 CFR § 202.5, Kashtanova has the right to seek reconsideration of USCO’s decision and has publicly indicated that she intends to respond. In any event, other parties are likely to renew and expand on Kashtanova’s arguments – and to present new arguments in support of the claim for copyright protection for their own works assisted by the AI. Notably, the USCO has yet to consider related ownership issues, including whether the company that creates and operates an AI platform can be considered the author of the AI-assisted production. the AI ​​it generates (similar to a commissioned artist), the possibility of co-authorship (between the user and the platform), implications on authorship of including user-generated images in prompts, or circumstances in which a requestor has documented more direct control over the specific content of the AI-assisted output.

Practical Considerations

For now, users of generative AI platforms should be aware of the USCO ruling regarding the protection of AI-assisted works other than as components of a compilation. There is a risk that these works will be deemed uncopyrightable by the USCO, at least in part. Companies and individuals wishing to avail themselves of copyright protection over works created using AI platforms must carefully document the steps taken to dictate the specific content of the work, including the scope of any expressive input added to the AI-assisted output.