Actor Simran returns to Bollywood and completes 25 years in Tamil cinema
simran | Photo credit: special arrangement
One of Simrans most memorable characters is Indira from Tamil film Mani Ratnams 2002 Kannathil Muthamittal and it is no coincidence that his next film in Hindi Gulmohar also features her in a character of the same name. GulmoharDirector Rahul V Chittella is a big fan of Mani monsieur and he loves it Kannathil Muthamittalsaid Simran, on a call from Mumbai amid promotions.
Extracts:
You started your cinematic journey with Bollywood before making a name for yourself in the South. How did you feel going back to where it all began?
OTT has brought the world together and language is no longer an obstacle. Although I started in Bollywood, my destiny and my luck took me to the South. My knowledge of action comes from the incredible colleagues and seniors I have had the opportunity to work with in the South. This confidence made me take on new roles.
What intrigued you most about Gulmohar?
It’s been a while since we’ve had such an airy family story, given that OTT is filled with thrillers, sci-fi, and action content. I believe that regardless of gender, it is impossible to achieve anything without the support of family members… and this film is about love, differences, togetherness and unity within a family.
Director Rahul followed my work in movies like Vaaranam Ayiram and he wanted to have me in his film even though he was apprehensive at first because he thought I didn’t know Hindi (laughs).
I felt really proud when he said that. It was nice to play Indira again and the mother of three children, although they are adults.
Simran with director Rahul V Chittella on the sets of Gulmohar | Photo credit: special arrangement
When you make a realistic film like Gulmohar, do you draw inspiration from your real experiences or is it the other way around where your role influences your personal life?
When speaking dialogues or even when discussing scenes, you are definitely influenced by your real life experiences and you will start to give your opinion on how the character might react. Likewise, when you do something on screen, the character stays with you even when you return home. Entertainment really impacts our personal lives and vice versa. That’s why a movie like Gulmohar is important where, despite a mix of different characters, you can find one that relates to you. Rahul has worked with Mira Nair for over a decade, so you can imagine the depth of emotions he would have touched.
With Gulmohar, you also had the chance to work with veterans like Sharmila Tagore and Amol Palekar…
It was a wonderful experience. She (Sharmila) was perfect in hard work and discipline. Likewise, Amol Palekar is a fantastic actor to share screen space with given his immense experience in acting. I also had the opportunity to work with Manoj (Bajpayee) ji, an excellent actor, and Suraj Sharma, who started his career with Pi’s life.
Simran with Sharmila Tagore on the sets of Gulmohar | Photo credit: special arrangement
As someone who has seen the movie industry for so long, how do you see the change in the way female characters are written?
It is visible that better female characters are being written and equal importance is given to male and female protagonists in many films these days. It is also a question of writing characters according to the potential of the actors. In Ponniyin Selvan 1, despite being a drama and mostly male characters, those portrayed by Aishwarya Rai and Trisha had their own recognizable screen space.
You have also completed 25 years in the Tamil film industry. How did it go and what’s your next step?
I literally grew up with the industry. I’ve done multiple genres on different mediums and platforms, and they’ve all added to the learning. I’m also happy with the versatile characters I’ve acquired over the years, which I believe is what audiences expect. I want to keep playing and have a chance, produce new content that can introduce new talent.
Gulmohar will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from March 3
Manoj Bajpayee and Simran in a photo from Gulmohar | Photo credit: special arrangement
|
