Tom Sizemore update: Tom Sizemore health update: No hope for American actor after brain aneurysm, manager says





The loved ones of Tom Sizemore, a 61-year-old American actor famous for his appearances in films such as Saving Private Ryan, Black Hawk Down and Natural Born Killers, are currently making decisions about his end-of-life care after a suffered a brain aneurysm earlier this month, the BBC reported quoting Sizemore's manager. Sizemore has a history of drug addiction and was jailed for domestic violence, according to the report. Charles Lago, speaking to US media, said medical professionals had informed Tom Sizemore's family that there was no longer any possibility of a cure and suggested that end-of-life decisions be made. He also mentioned that the family is currently in the process of making such decisions and intends to release an additional statement on Wednesday. The family are going through a difficult time and are asking for privacy, while expressing their gratitude for the many messages of support and prayers they have received. Tom Sizemore's troubled state of health has made this time difficult for his loved ones. Tom Sizemore shot to fame in the 1990s and is best known for his role as Sergeant Horvath in the Oscar-winning 1998 film Saving Private Ryan, alongside Tom Hanks. He appeared in many other films such as Pearl Harbor, Heat and True Romance. He was even nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance as a gangster in the 1999 TV movie Witness Protection. However, his success was coupled with a serious drug addiction, and he wrote about his struggles with heroin and crystal meth in his autobiography. In 1997 he was arrested on suspicion of assaulting his then wife, actress and tennis player Maeve Quinlan, and the couple divorced two years later. Later in 2003, he was sentenced to six months in prison for physically assaulting his girlfriend, former "Hollywood madam" Heidi Fleiss, and ordered to undergo rehabilitation and anger management. Despite her past issues, Sizemore continued acting and had a guest appearance on Netflix hit Cobra Kai, as well as a recurring role on cult TV show Twin Peaks. Sadly, Sizemore suffered a brain aneurysm on February 18, 2023. The medical team has advised his family that there is no hope for recovery and they are currently making end-of-life decisions. FAQs How old is Tom Sizemore?

61 years old Does Tom Sizemore have children?

Jagger Sizemore, Jayden Sizemore

