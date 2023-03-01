Entertainment
How Robert Townsend Changed the Game With 1987 Self-Financing Comedy ‘Hollywood Shuffle’
How few opportunities were for black filmmakers when Robert Townsend and Keenen Ivory Wayans came up with the idea of Hollywood mix in the mid 1980s? Townsend, who had a strong acting career at the time and planned to direct and star in To mix togetherdidn’t even consider pitching it to major film industry studios.
There were no movies made by filmmakers of color back then, Townsend, 66, tells us as his favorite 1987 comedy gets richer new Blu-ray release of The Criterion Collection. There was a drought. The idea of [a Black filmmaker] making a film was no longer in the ether. It wasn’t in the air.
Indeed, while the 1970s saw revolutionary movie star Sidney Poitier step behind the camera, the Blaxploitation movement spawned the likes of Melvin Van Peebles (Baadassss song by Sweet Sweetback) and Gordon Parks (TREE), and UCLA alumnus Charles Burnett (sheep killer) spurring LA’s rebellion, the ’80s marked at least two steps backwards for black directors.
Opportunities for action were not plentiful either. While Townsend felt he got a major break by landing a role in the 1984 Norman Jewisons drama War World II A story of soldiers starring Denzel Washington, this hardly guaranteed future work. The film changes my life, he says. We are nominated for three Oscars. I tell my agent, I want to do more movies like this. My agent says, Robert, they only do one film noir a year. You did it. Be happy. And then that’s where the filmmaker was born.
Townsend and Wayans, then-best friends performing at The Improv in New York in the late ’70s, wrote Hollywood mixa cutting-edge, cutting-edge satire on being Black in the movie industry in the 1980s. Were auditioning for all those bad roles, you know, hustlers, pimps, runaway slaves, and basketball players illiterate, Townsend says of the characters ultimately ridiculed in his film.
Hollywood mix would star Townsend as Bobby Taylor, an aspiring actor who yearns to give up his minimum-wage job at a hot dog stand. Bobby finally gets a big role but has to come to terms with the fact that it’s in a stereotypical cartoonish project called Jivetime Jimmys Revenge, where his characters’ dialogue consists of lines like, I don’t have a weapon!
Determined to direct the film himself, but well aware that Hollywood would never finance it, Townsend financed the film himself. I took out my savings at the time of $60,000 from the bank, he said. He maxed out his credit cards and borrowed more from friends to cover the rest of the $100,000 cost of the movies, which he memorably used as a plea in the movie trailer.
Then the real work began. Hollywood mix was like my film school, says Townsend, who continues to direct today but is also a tenured professor in the University of Southern California’s top-ranked film program. I was the co-writer. I was the star of the movie. I was the director. I was the main producer, the main person in charge of finances. I drove the camera truck. I worked in the craft service [catering]. I cleaned up after everyone left. So I learned all the disciplines in the process of making the film.
The film took 12 days to shoot but two and a half years to edit, mainly because Townsend continued to run out of money. Once he had a finished print, Townsend showed it to Samuel Goldwyn Jr. (the son of legendary movie mogul Samuel Goldwyn), who bought it for distribution to the company that shared his name. Townsend immediately demanded the check. I said, I loaded the film on credit cards and the bills are due, Townsend recalls. But I said, I don’t want people to know [that] because they will think the film is cheap. And he says, No, no, no, no, no. It’s history. We should tell everyone how you have been so diligent and figured it out. And that became the hook of the film.
Released on March 20, 1987, Hollywood mix earned largely positive reviews from critics including tastemakers Gene Siskel and Roger Ebertthe bickering cinematic referees who are also spoofed in one of Hollywood mixs famous thumbnails. The duo compared Townsend to Spike Lee, who had emerged from Brooklyn a year earlier with his critically darling debut She must have it.
The film also grossed over $5 million at the box office, a great return on Townsends’ investment in itself.
I was on the cover of magazines, on TV every night, he said. I have traveled the world. I went to France, England, Germany and Norway. A short film made with a credit card took me around the world several times. It changed my life forever to this day.
And Townsend helped change the face of Hollywood with an enduring comedy classic that blasted Hollywood for its deficient portrayal of black people onscreen. Even though it took decades of incremental progress and recent racial reckoning to see legitimate change and the fruit of his labor.
I think a lot has changed, says Townsend, who went on to act and direct films The five heartbeats (1991) and Meteor Man (1993) and now mainly works in television (The last OG, The good years, The Best Man: The Last Chapters). I mean, we’re miles from where we were in 1982, 1983. There’s people of color in the lead roles, the showrunners, the writers, the directors, the producers, the cast [directors]frames.
We are not fully aware. It’s not like, It’s alright now! It’s done! The civil rights movement is over! I think there is still work to be done. But I think we were better than us.
Hollywood mix: The Criterion Collection is now available on Amazon.
