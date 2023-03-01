Bollywood releases, coming in March

March is going to be an exciting month, thanks to a good mix of theatrical and OTT releases.

Joginder Tuteja lists your March entertainment menu.

Taj: Divided by Blood

Where to look? EEZ5

Release date: March 3

Taj: Divided by Blood sees Naseeruddin Shah playing Akbar and Aditi Rao Hydari as Anarkali in a movieStyle web series.

Asheem Gulati plays Salim.

The Mughal drama goes beyond the tragic love story and includes Akbar’s search for a suitable successor.

It also stars Dharmendra, Rahul Bose, Sandhya Mridul and Taaha Shah.

Gulmohar

Where to look? Disney+Hotstar

Release date: March 3

Sharmila Tagore returns to the cinema with the film OTT, Gulmoharwhere she plays a matriarch who wishes to live her life as she pleases.

Rahul V Chittella steps in as director with Manoj Bajpayee playing Tagore’s son.

Simran, who made an impression Rocket: The Nambi Effecthas a vital role to play in the family drama, just like Suraj Sharma.

What’s love got to do with it

Release date: March 3

Shekhar Kapur leads an international cast of Shabana Azmi, Emma Thompson, Lily James, Sajal Ali and Shazad Latif in a story about arranged marriage.

The film toured the festival, saw a premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and won Best Comedy at the Rome Film Festival.

Now, Indian cinemas can enjoy this British romantic comedy.

Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar

Release date: March 7

Holi is going to be very colorful, because Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar is considering an early release on a Wednesday.

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor reunite for the first time, directed by Luv Ranjan, who pretty much specializes in the romance genre. Pritam’s music is pretty good too.

Ranbir delivered a biggie brahmastra last year and should resume its sleeves with Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar.

Mrs. Chatterjee against Norway

Release date: March 17

The promotion of Mrs. Chatterjee against Norway just released and tells the true story of a lady who fights against the state of Norway to regain custody of her children.

Produced by Nikkhil Advani, Rani Mukerji is shooting a film outside her production house Yash Raj Films after a long stretch.

This Ashima Chibber director seems like a touching take, loaded with Rani’s dependable acting chops.

Zwigato

Release date: March 17

Kapil Sharma started his career in Bollywood with a hit film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoonbut his neighbor, firangi went completely unnoticed.

Six years later, we will see him again on the big screen with Zwigato where he plays a lower-middle-class food delivery man.

A light-hearted drama with a hint of pathos, this Nandita Das director has toured the festival circuits.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Where to look? netflix

Release date: March 24

Maddock Films 2021 OTT Release intensity got raves upon release, and now the production house is reuniting with the film’s lead, Sunny Kaushal, to deliver a thriller.

Yami Gautam, who has made a name for himself in the drama thriller genre, thanks to a thursday And Lostis thrown in front of him.

The story revolves around a flight attendant and her boyfriend, who must steal a cache of diamonds to settle an old debt. But the plan goes horribly wrong when the plane is hijacked.

Bheed

Release date: March 24

The highly reliable Rajkummar Rao reunites with Bhumi Pednekar in another realistic story, directed by Anubhav Sinha.

Bheed takes place during lockdown in India and co-stars Dia Mirza, Ashutosh Rana, Pankaj Kapur, Kritika Kamra and Kumud Mishra.

Bholah

Release date: March 30

March will end with a bang, with director Ajay Devgn Bholah.

The actor spared no effort to make this one great.

He has crafted a 100-day promotional plan for the action drama, and the results have been impressive so far.

The action drama looks set to take it to the next level and provide the momentum for the next big thing, Salman Khan Someone’s brother, someone’s life.