Cheeni Kum child actor Swini Khara gets engaged, Avika Gor congratulates her Bollywood

Do you remember the sexy little girl who played Amitabh Bachchan’s neighbor in the movie Cheeni Kum? Actor Swini Khara took to Instagram and announced his engagement with photos from a lavish ceremony. She will soon marry her fiancé Urvish Desai. The announcement of her engagement left many nostalgic. Read also : 10 years of Cheeni Kum: child actor Swini Khara has become a pretty diva
At the engagement ceremony, Swini opted for a dress embellished with roses while her groom-to-be wore an all-black sherwani. The first photo shows them holding hands and looking at each other with the biggest smiles. In another, Urvish got down on one knee trying to put the ring on the actor. The two also danced their hearts out during the ceremony, as seen in the photos.
Sharing all the moments from the engagement, Swini quoted Taylor Swift and wrote in the caption, I’ll marry you with paper rings. Reacting to the post, actor Avika Gor commented, Congratulations. Congratulations, added Navika Kotia. Filmmaker Jyoti Kapur Das sent her love, Omg wowwwww God bless you!
Swini’s engagement also left fans emotional and nostalgic at the same time. One commented, My heart is so full. Many congratulations!!! A fairy tale it seems, added another. Some also referred to Swini as Chaitali, in reference to her popular Baa Bahoo Aur Baby character, and said, Chaitali ki shaadi ho gyi (Chaitali got married), with teary-eyed emojis.
Swini Khara rose to fame as a child artist. Her best work includes her mischievous role as Chaitali Thakkar in the TV show Baa Bahoo Aur Baby. Besides that, she has also acted in popular shows like Dill Mill Gayye and Zindagi Khatti Meethi. She also had an episodic role in CID.
On the film front, Swini has appeared in several films. She has been in films like Parineeta, Siyaasat The Politics, Hari Puttar and Paathshaala. Her well-known role must be that of a 9-year-old girl with cancer in Tabu’s Amitabh Bachchan and Cheeni Kum. Swini was last seen in Sushant Singh Rajput’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, where she tried out for the role of young Jayanti.
