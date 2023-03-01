Miller Boat Line launches daily ferry service to Put-in-Bay today, one of the first starts in years





PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio You won’t find golf carts for rent or singing Pat Dailey downtown. But if you’ve always wanted to visit Put-in-Bay in the winter, now is your chance. Miller boat linewhich provides ferry transport to the popular summer destination, began a daily service to the island this morning, one of the first seasonal departures in recent memory, said Caitlin Bolyard, whose family has run the ferry company since 1978 . Warm winter weather and lack of ice on Lake Erie allowed for an earlier than normal start to the season. The company will operate four daily trips to the island through March 22 from Catawba Island on the mainland at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. 30h, 10h30, 13h30 and 15h30 Bolyard expects few tourists on the boats. Most people using transport at the start of the season will be residents, vendors and construction workers. There are a lot of projects going on on the island right now, she said. People are preparing for the season. The tiny Lake Erie island, 3 miles from the mainland, is a popular summer destination, accessible only by boat and small plane. Attractions include Perrys Victory and International Peace Memorial, a National Park Service site; South Bass Island State Park; and the fun and festive downtown Put-in-Bays. However, most attractions and businesses are closed from late fall to early spring. A few businesses are currently in operation, for visitors wanting to experience the island out of season, including Topsy Turveys Bar and Grill, The Forge Bar (weekends only), Island General Food Market and Island Hardware and Market. There is only one downside to such a mild winter, according to Bolyard, no ice fishing, a favorite pastime for many islanders (and mainlanders). There was no workable ice at all this year, she said. Some locals were a little disappointed. I know my husband was. If you go: Miller Boat Line What: Ferry service is expected to operate daily, but may be suspended in the event of inclement weather. When: Until March 22, ferries must leave Catawba Island at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. : departures at 8.30 a.m. and 9 a.m. are canceled on Sundays. Frequencies increase on March 23. Price: $8.50 one way for ages 12 and up; cars are $20 one way. Information: millerferry.com, visitputinbay.com Learn more: Aboard the Mary Ann Market, Miller Boat Lines’ newest and sleekest ferry to Put-in-Bay Pitbull and Luke Bryan to headline Put-in-Bays Bash on the Bay in August 2023

