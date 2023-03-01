Entertainment
When Nora Fatehi slapped the co-star for behaving badly with her | Bollywood
Last year, Nora Fatehi opened up about a horrific incident that happened while filming her debut movie, Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in Bangladesh, released in 2014. She revealed that she slapped a co-star for s behaved badly with her on set, and that he slapped her back. She added that after slapping him once more, he pulled her hair and they got into a physical fight. Read also : Akshay Kumar Tries To Seduce Nora Fatehi In New Dance Video, Fans Tag Twinkle Khanna
Nora had opened up about the incident when she appeared on the Kapil Sharma Show in November last year. She had visited the film sets of the show for the promotions of her film An Action Hero.
Nora laughed as she shared details about the argument she had with her co-star. She was shooting for the film in the jungle of the Sundarbans. She said, Ek co-actor tha, badtameez tha mere saath to maine thappad mara usko. Fir usne thappad mara mujhe (my co-actor misbehaved with me so I slapped him. He also slapped me back).”
I cant believe what she is saying here. from BollyBlindsNGossip
She continued, To fir maine thappad mara dobara, fir usne kheenche mere baal, maine bhi kheenche, to fir bahut jhagda hua, ganda wala jhagda hua (I slapped him again and he pulled my hair. also pulled the hair. It was a very ugly fight). Shocked hearing his story, host Kapil Sharma said, Keede padenge usko (he will suffer). Reacting to him, Nora said of her co-star, Yes, I swear, kutta (dog).
As The Kapil Sharma Show music video was shared online, many were surprised to see her laughing as she shared the incident. A Reddit user commented, She thinks this is a funny incident? Another wrote, I was so confused about this too. Either she’s really traumatized or it’s rubbish for her. I think it’s his coping mechanism. Many also pointed out how the audience cheered as Nora laughed, while sharing the incident. A Reddit user commented the same, Ayushmann looks dumbfounded, trying not to look serious!! It’s crazy how you have to laugh at these things on TV.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/when-nora-fatehi-slapped-co-star-for-misbehaving-with-her-fir-usne-thappad-mara-mujhe-101677644976214.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
